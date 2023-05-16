Discover How Aroma360 Develops Personalized Scents For Top Hospitality Brands

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Magazine Lifestyle Style & Beauty

INTRODUCING THE NOSE BEHIND AROMA360’S SIGNATURE SCENTS, BENNY ABOUD.



Aroma360 is built on the principle of aromachology. PHOTO COURTESY OF AROMA360

Built on the foundation of creating healthy scents for homes and businesses while sharing the power of aromachology, Aroma360 (@aroma360) makes uniquely mixed scents perfectly tailored to anyone’s home. Intending to create luxury and healthy scenting, Aroma360 continues to pave the way in the industry. Transforming homes into a sanctuary with signature scents and creating evocative fragrances for any brand, Aroma360 provides the ultimate bespoke scenting experience.



Aroma360 creates luxury fragrances for brands and homes. PHOTO COURTESY OF AROMA360

Why is aromachology so essential, and what are the benefits?

Aromochology’s definition in itself defines why it is so important. Aromachology influences the mind and body. Memories we have that are attached to a scent are 75% more likely to be remembered than any other sense that we have, like sight, hearing, etc.



How would you describe the power of signature scents?

Signature scents are fragrances that define you. This notion is crucial for companies. When you leave a place, that smell will be in your memory. You will recollect memories whenever you smell that scent again, which is why scent marketing is so powerful.

You have designed custom scents for multiple high-end clients; how do you determine the right notes?

We first have to understand the business. Signature scents help define who a company is. After learning about the company, we choose the aromas that translate their story through olfactory notes.

Where did your love of scents come from?

From traveling the world!

Do you have a favorite scent?

My favorite scent is Sweet Caroline, inspired by a perfume house based in the UK. It is a floral and feminine scent with top notes of jasmine and lemon flower and hints of Valencia zest. The heart of the scent is black clove amber and cinnamon, with rosewood, santal and cashmere musk as base notes.