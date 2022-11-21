Where To Stay, Dine And Party During Miami Art Week

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment

As if Miami needed another excuse to pop champagne, regular party programming meets its big sister in the slew of exclusive VIP bashes, soirees, afterparties, fashion receptions and all-around star-studded debauchery that Art Basel Miami Beach inspires. This annual Miami art convention seduces an international crowd of art worshipers, whether it be in the form of a painting, sculpture, soundtrack, digital rendering, three-course meal or a head-to-toe Balmain fit. Whatever your fancy, you’ll be sure to find it during this time of unapologetic indulgence. Read on for the lowdown on the hottest places to stay, dine and party like the A-listers and global elite.

STAY:

W South Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Miami Beach EDITION

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

The Sagamore South Beach

Arlo Wynwood

SLS Brickell

DINE:

Le Jardinier

Zuma Miami

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Klaw Restaurant

Sofia

HaSalon

The Drexel

PARTY:

Bagatelle Miami

Villa Azur

The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel

Sexy Fish Miami

SLS Hyde Beach

Ocean Drive Magazine’s Art of the Party

LIV Basel Edition

The Art of Nightlife at E11EVEN

Space Park Basel Pop-Up