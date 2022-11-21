Where To Stay, Dine And Party During Miami Art Week

As if Miami needed another excuse to pop champagne, regular party programming meets its big sister in the slew of exclusive VIP bashes, soirees, afterparties, fashion receptions and all-around star-studded debauchery that Art Basel Miami Beach inspires. This annual Miami art convention seduces an international crowd of art worshipers, whether it be in the form of a painting, sculpture, soundtrack, digital rendering, three-course meal or a head-to-toe Balmain fit. Whatever your fancy, you’ll be sure to find it during this time of unapologetic indulgence. Read on for the lowdown on the hottest places to stay, dine and party like the A-listers and global elite.