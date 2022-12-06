The Street Styles Of Art Basel 2022

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | December 6, 2022 | Culture People Lifestyle Style & Beauty fashion
Fashion is art, and as expected, the jetsetter Miami Art Week and Art Basel attendees came dressed to impress this season from every corner of the globe. Flaunting pops of color (with emphasis on pink and green), denim ensembles, high designer accessories and a dash of fringe, these walking works of art could be spotted beyond the confines of the galleries and inanimate objects on display. As the iconic British fashion designer and creative director John Galliano once said, “the joy of dressing is an art.” Here are some of the fashion statements that turned heads during Miami’s annual art rendezvous.
Look: jean dress, statement necklace
Look: green striped fringe dress, Loewe shades, Loewe bag
Look: all black, Chanel bag, black blazer, black dot skirt
Look: black mini skirt, white long-sleeve, red and purple color block dress
Look: Burberry black sunglasses, Graham Cruz London gold statement earrings, The Bar blue feather dress, Dolce & Gabanna colorful plateau heels
Look: black Dior saddle bag, white off-shoulder vokuhila top, oversized jeans, oversized shades
Look: Dolce & Gabanna logo printed jumpsuit, Dolce & Gabanna glitter sequins skirt, Tom Ford shades, Dolce & Gabanna black heels
Look: pink and blue Gucci x Adidas shirt, black pants, white sneakers
Look: blue Chanel shades, colorful patterned wool tank, basque bag, oversized jeans
Look: head-to-toe Dolce & Gabanna
Look: Telfar bag, long white pants, colorful tie-dye long-sleeve, oversized shades
Look: pink Gucci shades, white and blue patterned crop top, mini skirt
Look: Nike shirt, matching jogging suit, shades, sneakers
Look: long green dress with wide puffed sleeves, Loewe shades, Sequoia red bag
Look: all pink barbiecore
Look: harlequin patterned cardian, beige pants, gray suede shoes
Look: long pink pleated dress, colorful bag
Look: gothic with black blazers, black pleated skirt, black boots, black shorts, black velvet slippers
Look: Camilla colorful printed jumpsuit, Pinko bag, oversized shades
Look: Louis Vuitton capucines mini bag, denim shorts, pink long-sleeve turtleneck, Cartier love bracelet, Louis Vuitton belt bag
Look: brown Hermès Kelly bag, fringe dress
Look: Alexander McQueen oversized green blazer, yellow Hermès bag, Linda Farrow oversized shades, Stefere jewelry
Photography by: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images