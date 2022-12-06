The Street Styles Of Art Basel 2022

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture People Lifestyle Style & Beauty fashion

Fashion is art, and as expected, the jetsetter Miami Art Week and Art Basel attendees came dressed to impress this season from every corner of the globe. Flaunting pops of color (with emphasis on pink and green), denim ensembles, high designer accessories and a dash of fringe, these walking works of art could be spotted beyond the confines of the galleries and inanimate objects on display. As the iconic British fashion designer and creative director John Galliano once said, “the joy of dressing is an art.” Here are some of the fashion statements that turned heads during Miami’s annual art rendezvous.

Look: jean dress, statement necklace

Look: green striped fringe dress, Loewe shades, Loewe bag

Look: all black, Chanel bag, black blazer, black dot skirt

Look: black mini skirt, white long-sleeve, red and purple color block dress

Look: Burberry black sunglasses, Graham Cruz London gold statement earrings, The Bar blue feather dress, Dolce & Gabanna colorful plateau heels

Look: black Dior saddle bag, white off-shoulder vokuhila top, oversized jeans, oversized shades

Look: Dolce & Gabanna logo printed jumpsuit, Dolce & Gabanna glitter sequins skirt, Tom Ford shades, Dolce & Gabanna black heels

Look: pink and blue Gucci x Adidas shirt, black pants, white sneakers

Look: blue Chanel shades, colorful patterned wool tank, basque bag, oversized jeans

Look: head-to-toe Dolce & Gabanna

Look: Telfar bag, long white pants, colorful tie-dye long-sleeve, oversized shades

Look: pink Gucci shades, white and blue patterned crop top, mini skirt

Look: Nike shirt, matching jogging suit, shades, sneakers

Look: long green dress with wide puffed sleeves, Loewe shades, Sequoia red bag

Look: all pink barbiecore

Look: harlequin patterned cardian, beige pants, gray suede shoes

Look: long pink pleated dress, colorful bag

Look: gothic with black blazers, black pleated skirt, black boots, black shorts, black velvet slippers

Look: Camilla colorful printed jumpsuit, Pinko bag, oversized shades

Look: Louis Vuitton capucines mini bag, denim shorts, pink long-sleeve turtleneck, Cartier love bracelet, Louis Vuitton belt bag

Look: brown Hermès Kelly bag, fringe dress

Look: Alexander McQueen oversized green blazer, yellow Hermès bag, Linda Farrow oversized shades, Stefere jewelry