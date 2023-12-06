The Ultimate Guide To The Most Exclusive Miami Art Week Parties 2023

Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Celebrity, fashion, Entertainment,

As if Miami needed another excuse to pop champagne, regular party programming meets its big sister in the slew of exclusive VIP bashes, soirees, afterparties, fashion receptions and all-around star-studded debauchery that Art Basel Miami Beach inspires. This annual Miami art convention seduces an international crowd of art worshipers, whether it be in the form of a painting, sculpture, soundtrack, digital rendering, three-course meal or head-to-toe Dolce & Gabanna fit. Whatever your fancy, you’ll be sure to find it during this time of unapologetic indulgence—that is, if you can get in. Here's the lowdown on the hottest, most exclusive parties on the Miami Art Week social circuit.

Ocean Drive’s “Art of the Party” with Alessandra Ambrosio

Thursday, Dec. 7, 8 -11 p.m.

Celebrities, influencers and renowned artists are expected to flood the Ocean & La Cote Lawn at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Thursday night for luxury magazine Ocean Drive's annual, invite-only Art Of The Party, hosted by supermodel and December cover star Alessandra Ambrosio. Guests can expect live artwork by Romero Britto and music by Chromeo, as well as a surprise appearance by a special guest performer. The party is sponsored by Aston Martin, Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink, BuDhaGirl, Hendrick's Gin, La Croix, Lupo Yacht Club, Milagro Tequila, Axia Spirit and Quintessentially.

Shiseido at The Gateway VIP Opening Party

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

This VIP event showcases SHISEIDO’s first-ever generative digital artwork collection, Future Reflections, and offers the unique opportunity to explore the collection, engage with artists and witness the unlimited bounds of generative art technology at one of the biggest web3 gatherings of the year, hosted by Now Media and FACTBLOCK. Specially invited guests will preview the series of immersive galleries at Faena Forum before they open to the public.

Bill Dean and Wilton Speight's Annual Art Basel Party

Thursday, Dec. 7., 10 p.m. - late

Known to host elaborate parties with a notoriously exclusive, word-of-mouth guest list, Bill Dean is joining forces with former professonal football quarterback Wilton Speight and satirical Instagram account Supersnake to throw his annual Art Basel party at a private Miami Beach estate. Those important enough to be admitted will experience a fête that transcends the art scene, capturing the multifaceted vibrance of Miami Art Week across all cultural sectors. Past performers in attendance have included The Chainsmokers, Black Coffee, AMÉMÉ and DJ Mojo.

Flex Basel Party by Passes

Friday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. - late

Flex is teaming up with Quantum and Passes to host an invite-only, highly curated Basel bash that will play host to "the most influential people in tech, entertainment, and finance." Knowing someone on the guest list is a prerequisite to being admitted to the undisclosed "Miami Venetian Waterfront Estate." Not sold yet? DJs Blond:ish and AMÉMÉ are expected to put on a private performance.

Ray-Ban Meta Infinity Party with PATRÓN

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 - 10 p.m.

PATRÓN Tequila is getting the party started all week long with a series of celebratory events, but the ultimate day-ger is Saturday's Ray-Ban Meta Infinity Party. Taking place at a private beachfront address, this sun-soaked soiree will feature electric DJ sets and performances with no end in sight and an unlimited flow of PATRÓN, the exclusive spirit at the event.

Barneys New York’s 100-Year Anniversary

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 - 9 p.m.

Sponsored by Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Tequila and Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Barneys New York's 100-Year Anniversary at Nobu Hotel will be an affair to remember, welcoming 250 celebrities, VIPs and influencers to the poolside venue. The well-heeled crowd is invited to sip on signature cocktails from all three brands and toast to the legacy of the longstanding American department store chain.

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express 7th Annual Card Member Party

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 - 11 p.m.

Taking place at the W South Beach pool, Chef Kwame Onwuachi of NYC's hottest reservation, Tatiana, and the Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card Portfolio will host its 7th annual Miami Art Week party with artist Kelly Dabbah, who will create and unveil new artwork on-site. DJ D-Nice is heading the playlist at this exclusive affair for participating cardholders and their guests. Attendees will also experience a Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cobrand pop-up in front of the W South Beach, which will be serving refreshing mocktails inspired by a drink served at Tatiana.