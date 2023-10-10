The 9 Best The Art Museums To Visit In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Lifestyle gallery Art Guides

Miami’s art scene continues growing and offers diverse cultural experiences for locals and visitors alike. Among the multiple art museums in the city offering contemporary art or street art, here are our top picks for every art lover’s itinerary.

Photo Courtesy of The Bass

Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

In Downtown Miami, PAMM showcases modern and contemporary art extending beyond the museum experience. Showcasing a diverse range of artworks from around the world, PAMM offers a variety of educational programs and tours of permanent collections, sculptures and architectural elements. With more than 100 museum highlights, PAMM is an art lover’s dream destination. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

The Bass

This historic art deco art building in Miami Beach exhibits contemporary art and artifacts while hosting film and lectures. With a focus on creating connections between international contemporary art and the museum’s audience, The Bass exhibition program features a wide range of media and artistic points. The museum offers various education programs for the community. Including artist talks and workshops. 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami)

Also known as ICA Miami, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is dedicated to promoting contemporary art while advancing scholarships and fostering the exchange of art and ideas. Located in the Design District, the museum is preparing to host fall exhibitions and programs, including major solo presentations. From the renowned Charles Gaines to mid-career and young voices in contemporary art, including Sasha Gordon’s first solo museum presentation, ICA, Miami’s commitment to artistic evidence resonates throughout all its programs. 61 NE 41st St., Miami, Website

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

With the fall season celebration in swing at the Frost Art Museum, the Florida International University-based permanent collection showcases works of art from around the world spanning works of art across cultures, disciplines and genres. As a Smithsonian Affiliate and one of the largest academic art museums in South Florida, the museum also allows students to study and enhance their collegiate experience. 10975 SW 17th St., Miami, Website

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Presenting contemporary art through its collections, exhibitions and programs, MOCA is committed to showcasing cutting-edge contemporary art. With rotating exhibitions, the museum provides a platform for emerging artists while nurturing ideas, voices and a lifelong love for art. With newly added fall exhibits and preparations for Miami Art Week, MOCA’s thought-provoking exhibitions explore various themes while tapping into the cultural energy of the city. 770 NE 125 St., North Miami, Website

Wynwood Walls

While not a traditional museum, Wynwood Walls is a must-visit for street art enthusiasts. Located in the Wynwood neighborhood and curated by Goldman Global Arts, the walls feature vibrant murals and street art by local and international artists. This outdoor exhibit features various exhibitions and changing large-scale murals created by cutting-edge artists worldwide, a must-see for Miami visitors and street art enthusiasts. 2516 NW Second Ave., Miami, Website

Rubell Museum

With a mission to expand art for public access, the Rubell Museum showcases an impressive and unprecedented collection of contemporary art. Organizing more than 50 exhibitions throughout the past three decades, the museum hosts 36 galleries, a performance space, a library and the indoor-outdoor restaurant Leku. 1100 NW 23 St., Miami, Website

Lowe Art Museum

As the art museum of the University of Miami campus, the Lowe Art Museum offers its guests the opportunities and resources to explore more than 5,000 years of human creativity and more than 19,000 pieces. Lowe is one of Miami’s oldest museums, with permanent exhibitions and rotating collections. 1301 Stanford Drive, Miami, Website

NSU Art Museum

While located just north of Miami in Fort Lauderdale, the NSU Art Museum’s mission is to provide opportunities to access, learn and be inspired by visual artistic expression. Offering diverse exhibitions worldwide, NSU is known for its extensive collections, outdoor murals, live events and dedication to fostering intellectual inquiry. One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Website