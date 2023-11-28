Tulum’s Art With Me Festival Returns To Miami For Its Third Year

Culture, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Community,

By: Grier Calagione

The long-awaited arts and culture festival hailing from Tulum is back for its third year, coinciding with Miami Art Week. From Dec. 8 to 10 on Virginia Key, Art With Me will celebrate the cross of art, music, wellness and culture with performances, art galleries, installations, classes, workshops and children’s activities.

Founded by David Graziano behind Bagatelle, Pink Elephant and Gansevoort 69, the unique, family-friendly festival is built around six core pillars: Art With Me, Dance With Me, Eat With Me, Breathe With Me, Play With Me and Care With Me. The 863-acre barrier island in Biscayne Bay will act as an oasis of culture and community among the week’s festivities, bringing a holistic perspective to the citywide Miami Art Week celebrations.

“To me, the city of Miami has always had flavor and great culture with its diverse communities and the never-ending movement in its tourist sector. Art With Me is not just a festival. It is a lifestyle brand with a clear road map of bringing highly creative experiences filled with unique activations, events and sculpture parks,” Graziano said in a press statement.

A series of art galleries, installations, workshops and panels will provide a setting where guests can have one-on-one interactions with the creators. Highlighting local artists, the festival will feature an array of live performances encouraging visitors to dance and experience the music. Featured performers include Polo & Pan, Channel Tres, Lee Burridge, Jan Blomqvest, Jamime Elew & Friends, Nico Stojan, Parallelle, Apache and more, with special guests to be announced.

The culinary pillar kicks in with a spread of onsite vendors including juice bars and food trucks, offering premium organic fare. Wellness events range from yoga classes to breath work to drum circles. With over 40 wellness sessions taking place over the span of three days, guests can be sure to end the weekend in a healthier state of mind.

Kids are welcome to play at their leisure in a specially-curated event lineup for youth and their families, featuring opportunities to meaningfully connect with art. While festival-goers engage with their surroundings, they are also supporting local non-profit partners that spread positive change throughout the city.

Tickets can be found here, varying in price according to ticket package and age.