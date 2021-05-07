Arte Surfside is Miami's First Development to Accept Cryptocurrency

Nilam Mukherjee | May 7, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

This could be your living room.

Miami's local government is committed to fueling the Magic City's recent tech boom, and luxury oceanfront development Arte Surfside is fanning the flames, becoming the city's first (and likely one of the first in the country) to accept cryptocurrency in the same of all its remaining units.

As prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum soar, cryptocurrencies are on the rise. Arte partnered with the blockchain platform SolidBlock to help mediate crypto transactions and make it easier for buyers. Targeted at crypto millionaires and billionaires, the new method of payment seeks to transform the city of Miami. Alongside Miami’s Mayor, Francis Suarez, Arte is on the path towards a bright, digital future.

“The embrace of cryptocurrency and emerging technologies across all sectors of industry is precisely how Miami will become the city of the century,” Mayor Suarez is quoted in a press release. “Arte is setting an important precedent, and I won't be surprised to hear similar stories in the near future."

Miami has recently become home to an extension of Silicon Valley companies and venture capital firms, which have opened satellite offices in the city. This pushed Arte's confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

“Cryptocurrency is not only a viable and sustainable new asset, it’s also the future of wealth,” co-developer Giovanni Fasciano is quoted. “As more technology executives move to Miami and bring cryptocurrency along with them, it is crucial that buildings start to devise plans to make blockchain transactions easier and more secure for investors. Arte is the only Miami condominium positioning itself to attract this community at the moment, and we’re proud to take the lead in partnership with SolidBlock.”

Designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, Art Surfside features impeccable finishes and designs, providing residents with a variety of services and amenities. Within the condominium is a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool, a rooftop tennis court, ultramodern fitness center sauna, steam room and more.

Prices at the Arte condominiums start at $10.3 million, or its equivalent cryptocurrency rate. Available residences consist of three to five bedrooms, with units ranging from 3,150 to 7,550 square feet.

Sales are handled exclusively by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

Learn more about the available condominium units via Art Surfside’s website, and see images of the units below.