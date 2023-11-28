ARTECHOUSE Showcases Coding Artist Zach Lieberman’s Latest Work

Culture, Art, Entertainment,

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture, Art, Entertainment,

In honor of Miami Art Week, ARTECHOUSE is set to open its newest collaborative exhibition, “Future Sketches / Code Poems,” by renowned coding artist, researcher and educator Zach Lieberman. ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space committed solely to the experiential niche of technology-based art, a field Lieberman specializes in. As a recipient of Fast Company’s “Most Creative People” award and a professor at MIT’s Media Lab, Lieberman is well-known for his commitment to uncovering how code functions as a creative medium .

The exhibition will be a continuation of Lieberman’s installation at ARTECHOUSE DC, where he explored poetry within computation. There are two main aspects of the exhibit: “Future Sketches” and “Code Problems.” The “Future Sketches” segment is inspired by the late designer and founder of MIT Media Lab, Muriel Cooper. Lieberman’s students at MIT Media Lab contributed their own sketches as an homage to Cooper’s vision of software as a medium for art. “Code Problems” is a dedication to Lieberman's longstanding daily routine of creating poems from code and converging art, technology and humanity.

A total of 19 distinctive installations will make up the exhibit, examining the themes of the creative process and iteration, body and performance, painting with your voice and augmented reality masks. Highlighted experiences include the Expression Mirror, where visitors can see their own emotion reflected onto others, and a Reflection Studies exhibit, where participants can explore the principles of light.

“I believe that the projects should never be about technology,” Lieberman said in a press statement. “Technology should always be in service of the idea. The idea should be something that is poetic or that tells us about what it means to be human.”

The exhibition will run from Dec. 6 through May 2024 with timed sessions occurring every 30 minutes, the last beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, see here.