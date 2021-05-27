See MLB All-Star Asdrúbal Cabrera's Tropical Modern Mansion, Listed for $8.9 Million

By: Kat Bein | May 27, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera may be out with an injured hamstring, but he still has a lot of business to attend to—for instance, the sale of his jaw-dropping estate in Southwest Ranches.

The tropical yet modern-style home was just built in 2020 and is still considered new. Designed by Miami-based architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman with interiors by B+G Design, Cabrera has it listed for $8.9 million.

Sitting on 2.4 acres in a private cul de sac of the exclusive, gated Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood, the palatial estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and 2 half baths across its total 10,000 square feet.

It sets a smart profile with a sleek, modern exterior. The all-white walls and reflective windows catch all the bright blues of the Floridian sky, creating a beautiful contrast with the luscious green acreage.

Floor to ceiling glass windows let in all of that south Florida sunshine while also making room for spectacular sunset views. The single-family home is outfitted with state-of-the-art finishes and appliances, though the warm tones of rich wood cabinets, neutral gray walls and dark finishes gives the home a clean yet cozy atmosphere.

Fit for the two-time All Star athlete, the house is decked out with a host of sporty amenities, including a gym, a spa and a half basketball court. It’s great for lounging too, with a home theater and a game room, a sunken fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and an elevator.

Airy and open, the modern design is both sophisticated and welcoming, and the backyard infinity pool with floating steps provides the perfect spot for that sunset view party.

Born in Venezuela, Cabrera has been playing professional baseball in the United States since 2002. He’s played for the Cleveland Indians, the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals. He joined the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year with a one-year contract.

The listing is represented by Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Realty. Learn more via the full listing and see more pictures of the stunning estate below.