Get Dressed for Coachella Weekend Two with Ashley LaMarca

Content creator and Miami resident Ashley LaMarca (@ashleylamarca) takes us behind the scenes with her dreamy festival look just in time for Coachella weekend two. From beachy mermaid waves to Western-inspired boots, Ashley shares every detail of her outfit, accessories, and go-to festival prep in this exclusive GRWM Q&A.

What was the vibe for your Coachella look?

The look I’m going for today is beachy mermaid with a hint of Western. This dress is from the Party Edition in the UK. I’m really excited to wear it! She’s fun, girly, and has a bunch of seashells. I feel like that’s where the crimped hair came in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeleno (@angelenomagazine)

What shoes did you wear for the festival?

Because I need comfortable shoes at the festival, I’m going to wear my brown Tecovas, which are always a staple.

How do you approach accessories for a festival look?

I love accessorizing with big, chunky pieces, and gold goes best with this dress. So I’m going to wear three on one wrist and leave all my bands on the other.

What’s the final step before heading out the door?

Last but not least, the best accessory of all—a lot of perfume. I go kind of crazy because it’s 100 degrees outside.

Any final thoughts before heading out?

And just like that, we’re done! Thanks for getting ready with me, and I’ll see you at the festival!