Aston Martin Unleashes All The Speed And Power In The New DBX707

ASTON MARTIN UNLEASHES THE EXHILARATING NEW DBX707 SUV BUILT FOR POWER, SPEED AND HANDLING.



Miami in the winter is the idyllic time to drive with the windows down, and revving its engine into the spotlight is Aston Martin’s (@astonmartin) new DBX707 SUV, a performance powerhouse that accelerates the definition of luxury SUVs to new heights. As the world’s most powerful luxury SUV, the highly-anticipated vehicle sets new performance standards, dynamics and opulent design expectations.



With every area of the car enhanced to boost performance, improve driving pleasure and amplify its on-road presence, the DBX707 boasts an impressive 707 metric horsepower, going from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds for a breathtaking ride.

“DBX707 is a true performance beast yet retains the beauty and elegance you expect from Aston Martin’s DNA,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer.



With power unlike any other, the SUV’s drive modes balance performance and comfort. While under the hood, Aston Martin engineering unleashes a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with ball-bearing turbochargers and a tailored engine paired with a new 9-speed transmission for immediate response and control.

With subtle details like gloss black accents, fade-free carbon ceramic brakes and louvered hood blades, the spectacularly designed cabin melds comfort like never before. A darkened interior and sumptuous leather make for a lavish drive.



As the upper echelon of luxury SUVs, the vehicle’s thundering horsepower and elevated elegance blend power and ease for the ultimate driving experience.