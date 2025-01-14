5 At-Home Fitness Essentials to Keep Your Goals on Track

Whether you're a seasoned athlete ready to elevate your routine or a fitness newbie kicking off a fresh start, these accessories are your perfect workout partners. Designed to meet you where you are and keep pace with your resolutions, they’ll help transform every sweat session into a step toward your strongest self. The best version of you starts now.

Why we love it: Stakt partners with famed aerial photographer Gray Malin for its first-ever printed mat, featuring the iconic Waikiki Beach shot. This foldable, multi-purpose mat turns workouts into a stylish escape—seamlessly blending form, function and a touch of paradise. Why sweat on a plain mat when you can train on a masterpiece? Oh, and a portion of the proceeds benefits the California Fire Foundation—now that’s a cause worth breaking a sweat for!

Why we love it: Bala Bangles redefines resistance training by adding a sleek, comfortable boost to any activity. Designed to be worn on your wrists or ankles, they seamlessly enhance everything from yoga and Pilates to boxing—and even your daily routine. Crafted from premium materials, with steel weights wrapped in soft silicone, they’re as durable as they are stylish. Thanks to adjustable elastic and secure hook-and-loop fasteners, Bala Bangles deliver a snug, custom fit that moves with you.

Why we love it: In the panorama of wellness and self-care, the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket emerges as a groundbreaking innovation, redefining the boundaries of relaxation and health benefits from the comfort of one's home. Crafted with pioneering technology, this luxurious blanket encapsulates the essence of infrared therapy, known for its profound ability to soothe muscles, detoxify the body, boost mood, burn calories and even promote glowing skin.

Why we love it: The Aman-branded cork yoga set—featuring a block, ball, and cylinder—brings a sustainable touch to your at-home wellness routine. Crafted from renewable cork, these lightweight, antimicrobial tools are as kind to the planet as they are to your practice. Designed to enhance flexibility, deepen poses, and improve breath control, they also offer therapeutic benefits like relieving muscle tension, boosting joint mobility, and calming the nervous system through targeted pressure.