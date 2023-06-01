An Iconic Bahamian Resort is Leading Local Eco-Friendly Efforts

By: Kacie Whitman By: Kacie Whitman | | Travel Philanthropy

Atlantis Paradise Island, located in the Bahamas, is known for its sun-kissed, palm-laden shores and azure waters, making it one of the most celebrated destinations in the world. As guests enjoy this tropical oasis, the world-renowned resort recognizes its unique responsibility to ensure paradise is protected. In honor of World Ocean Day on June 8, Atlantis celebrates the unique relationship between the Bahamian people and their oceanic ecosystem.

From the discerning traveler seeking the utmost relaxation to adventurous souls on the hunt for the next thrill, Atlantis offers an array of accommodations and activities for every guest this summer. Below is a preview for the upcoming Global Child & Atlantis Paradise Island episode where a free diver, shark expert and more industry leaders will share the exciting experiences and eco-friendly initiatives exclusive to the resort.

Thanks to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, the tropical archipelago is a haven for aquatic adventures that are both fun and sustainable. Swim with bottlenose dolphins, snorkel the ruins of Atlantis, watch sea turtle eggs hatch on the beach or train alongside an animal behaviorist for a day. The resort’s nonprofit is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species and their marine habitats, ensuring that The Bahamas will flourish with a myriad of native animals in the years to come.

An area of specialty for The Blue Project is coral regeneration. With the support of local conservancies and scientists, Atlantis has established two on-site coral nurseries where staghorn coral is grown (surprisingly at a faster rate than when naturally grown) and transplanted back into the ocean to help adversely affected reef sites thrive again.

World Ocean Day is a summer celebration at Atlantis Paradise Island and guests are invited to join in on the local mission to restore, revive and replenish its precious shoreline.

