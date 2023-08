By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink

Chef JJ Johnson

Yes, chef!

Atlantis Paradise Islands will debut its Table Takeover series with chefs JJ Johnson and Jose Garces.

From September 2 through 9, chef Johnson will bring a Caribbean brasserie concept to the hotel's Bimini Road. The experience will include limited-edition menu items like oxtail dumplings and goat chops curry.

Chef Jose Garces

Chef Garces takes over at Cafe Martinique with Spanish and Latin American flavors featuring pulpo gallego, ensalada de jamon and more from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

Both chefs will be available for meet and greets and book signings during their time at the resort.

Get more information on the Table Takeover at AtlantisBahamas.com.