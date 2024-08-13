Fill Your August With These Miami Events

Calendar, Culture, Events, Community,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Calendar, Culture, Events, Community,

August in Miami means many things: the end of summer, National Wellness Month, Miami Spice and more. Whether you are looking to explore new restaurants, tap into your inner zen or just experience the magic of this city, here are some happenings to add to your August calendar.

Miami Spice



Photo Courtesy: Delilah Miami

Miami Spice may be the city’s most delicious time. Starting in August and running through September, explore Miami’s culinary scene and dine at some of the hottest restaurants. Enjoy three-course meals for brunch, lunch and dinner.

See our complete list of this year’s Miami Spice offerings here.

Salsa lessons at Ball & Chain



Photo Courtesy: Mad Room Hospitality

Head to Calle Ocho’s iconic Ball & Chain and prepare for a dancing treat. Every Thursday, enjoy free salsa lessons starting at 9 p.m. Afterward, enjoy some famed dishes such as Cuban Spring Rolls and Congri Fritters. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, Website

SUMMER SIPS At North Italia



Photo Courtesy: North Italia

While summer travel may be coming to a close, have a culinary and libation journey with North Italia’s Summer Sips programming. Running through Sept. 3, enjoy 13 new cocktails and a new mocktail that fuses tropical tiki cocktails with the brand’s traditional Italian roots. Each limited-edition cocktail is created by the restaurants’ bartenders and inspired by “la dolce vita.” Multiple locations, Website

Giselle Miami’s ‘Trés Chic’ Thursday Dinner Party



Photo Courtesy: Giselle Miami

As one of Miami’s most glamorous rooftop dining destinations, Giselle Miami is launching its ‘Tres Chic’ Dinner Party held every Thursday. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., guests can enjoy exclusive menu additions, including a chilled lobster cocktail and caviar bumps. Begin the night with a complimentary glass of Champagne followed by an evening of alluring entertainment ranging from burlesque shows and live DJs. Reservations are encouraged. 15 NE 11 ST., Miami, Website.

Sushi Making at Makoto



Photo Courtesy: STARR Restaurant Group

Beginning Aug. 13, Makoto is rolling out a new sushi-making series class where guests can learn the art and history of sushi alongside sushi expert chef Aki. Guests will enjoy an evening with a welcome beverage paired with light bites, including edamame and spicy tuna crispy rice, followed by a hands-on learning experience crafting the perfect sushi. From maki rolls to temaki hand rolls to nigiri, the evening is a personalized and delicious experience. Aug. at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Sushi classes are priced at $195 per person, available here, 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Sip ‘N Stir Cocktail Class at Bourbon Steak



Photo Courtesy: Bourbon Steak Miami

Bourbon Steak is unveiling a new monthly cocktail-making class, and guests are invited to stir their creativity into libations. Beginning Aug. 15, guests will learn the art of crafting cocktails from expert mixologists. Participants will also enjoy the restaurant’s signature duck fat fries as 20% off food and beverages purchased throughout the evening. Reservations are required and can be made here. 19999 W Country Club Drive, Aventura Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Camp Standard

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, is bringing back its exclusive adults-only retreat, Camp Standard. Held from Aug. 15-18, the three-night getaway offers guests the chance to disconnect and enjoy a curated selection of daily wellness activities, including fitness classes, watersports, astrology readings, arts and crafts and dinners. Guests can also enjoy a special rate on spa services. Booking details and more information are available here. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

Made in MARKET: Pizza Making Class, MARKET at EDITION

MARKET at EDITION Miami Beach is hosting a special pizza-making class led by chef Nyitre Rodger. Offering a hands-on experience, get ready to create the perfect pizza from scratch, including stretching and shaping the dough to select your ideal toppings. Guests will also learn the ins and outs of pizza making to recreate the perfect slice at home. Book here. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Edan Bistro x Estrella Damm Pairing Dinner



Photo Courtesy: Edan Bistro

North Miami’s hidden gem, Edan Bistro, is hosting a special beer pairing dinner with Estrella Damm. Featuring five specific courses with each dish thoughtfully paired with an Estrella Damm beer, the menu will include tomato and anchovy, gazpacho bluefin tuna cracker, scallop carpaccio with ajo blanco, creamy short rib rice and Basque cheesecake. Tickets can be purchased here. Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. 650 NE 125th St., North Miami

Basement Miami’s Summer Pop-Up Party



Photo Courtesy: Miami Beach EDITION

Close out the month of August and the EDITION’s Basement with Be My Guest. The summer pop-up will celebrate hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, Afrobeats, and house music. With an array of cocktails, a mix of music and ever-changing lights, get ready to dance summer away. Tickets are available here. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Aug. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.