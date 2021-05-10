Australian Entrepreneur Bryce Monkivitch, The Mastermind Behind Ecommerce Success Sincere Sally Boutique

by Evan Arroyo | May 10, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Sincere Sally is listed among the top brands in women’s fashion around the world. Starting from casual wear to sportswear, swimwear, and even trendy accessories, the brand has carved a niche for itself. Sincere Sally is often compared to top-notch fashion brands like Princess Polly, Nasty Gal, and Fashion Nova in its popularity. The story behind the birth of this globally renowned brand is quite remarkable. Sincere Sally has been conceived and built by a young Australian entrepreneur Bryce Monkivitch to become what it is today.

It all started in 2017 when Bryce Monkivitch started his first business venture by selling dog hats on Facebook and Instagram. He sourced the products from a supplier in Alibaba. Since the hype for the hats died off, Bryce started looking for new opportunities. Soon he ventured into his next business with an online store on Shopify. The store was selling women’s fashion garments and accessories. He invested his hard-earned $5,000 from concrete freelance work as an investment for this store.

His motive was always to scale up slowly but steadily. He understood that a good relationship with clients and suppliers is the secret to business growth. With all his knowledge and experiences, Bryce Monkivitch was able to make his second venture work. Gradually he began to grow his e-commerce empire in fashion and accessories. Currently, Bryce Monkivitch owns four brands selling women’s fashion garments and accessories along with one men’s jewelry brand and an online store selling home décor items. His main brand Sincere Sally (@sinceresallyboutique) generates revenue of more than USD 1 million every year. The brand has a large number of followers on its Instagram and Facebook pages. This great success listed his business among the top 100 fastest growing online companies in Australia.

Bryce also created an app to accelerate his business by increasing its visibility. The app helps him to hire people from all over the world for marketing his business. It also helps these people learn about product marketing to hone their skills. Currently, the app has over 4,000 registered users among which 560 are actively working to promote Bryce’s business.

All of his success did not come to him easily. Bryce too had his share of failures and challenges. He had to work 80 hours a week besides studying various accounting and business degrees, all of which he did not complete. He had to bet on his savings to start his business and entirely believe in himself to make it work. The seeds for success were planted when Bryce’s uncle refused to let him work for him in his factory in China. In fact, he was sent home after being told to invest in education. The urge to be successful in life and earn a lot of money was instilled then.

Bryce Monkivitch is a traveler at heart. He loves to explore the world and also finds more opportunities in the process to grow his business. During his trip to various countries in the last 4 years, he was also striking business deals with vendors in China, supporting his team of staff in the Philippines, and networking in the U.S. Bryce Monkivitch dreams of growing his business further while helping more people earn a living by being employed in his businesses.