AutoNation SEAGLASS Returns To Fort Lauderdale

By: Charlotte Trattner | Food & Drink

AutoNation SEAGLASS returns to the Fort Lauderdale sands Jan. 20-22 for the third annual immersive rosé experience.

Photo Courtesy: Joel Eriksson

This first-of-its-kind, three-day event will feature more than 30 different types of rosé from all over the world while guests experience and taste different wines, spirits and craft beers. The event will also include surprise guest chef appearances while attendees sample culinary pairings. Proceeds from the event will benefit AutoNation’s DRV PNK cancer research and its treatment initiative, which has raised more than $35 million to support the South Florida area.

“Each year, SEAGLASS keeps getting better, and we just love seeing so many locals and visitors alike joining together for a great cause with a weekend full of beautiful wine, food, music, and community,” notes Carlos Suarez, the founder of SEAGLASS. “Rosé is more than another wine; it’s a lifestyle. Fort Lauderdale’s coastal environment, dynamic cultural scene, and year-round ocean breeze create the perfect canvas for this immersive rosé experience.”

Photo Courtesy: Joel Eriksson

DJ Anna De Ferren, The Collektives, Spred the Dub and more musical artists are set to perform during the three-day event providing live music all while enjoying the Atlantic breeze. In addition to raising funds for cancer research, SEAGLASS is also committed to ocean conservation and is implementing that all their vendors, suppliers and sponsors use sustainable products during the event.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $125 for general admission, along with VIP early access tickets and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website here.