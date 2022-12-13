This Delicious Greek Restaurant Opens Its Newest Location In Sunny Isles

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink

Miami’s culinary scene continues to heat up with new additions pulling flavors from all over the world, this time with the opening of Avra Miami at The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach.

Photo Courtesy: Avra Miami

This new opening marks the fifth location for the acclaimed Greek restaurant brand, which opened its first location more than two decades ago in Manhattan.

Avra draws design inspiration from the Aegean Sea, feating airy design concepts with floor-to-ceiling windows paired with high ceilings and white color tones perfectly contrasted against brass finishes. Designed by STA Architectural Group, the sleek aesthetic transports diners to the Greek village Nafpaktos, where Avra’s cofounder Nick Tsoulos

was born and raised. Avra will also feature an expansive seafood display showcasing in-season catches, traditional of those found in Greek markets.

Photo Courtesy: Avra Miami

The 12,000-square-foot space seats 330 people, who can take in the crashing waves and oceanfront views while feasting on seaside-inspired dishes. In addition to traditional fish dishes such as branzino and red snapper, guests can also enjoy rare Mediterranean gems such as fagri and lithrini. Other recommendations include Avra’s signature chips, Chilean seabass souvlaki, and hallouimi cheese. With extensive vegetable options such as the classic horiatiki with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and feta, Avra offers endless possibilities for everyone to enjoy.

Whether patrons indulge in Avra’s extensive and impressive wine program, they will have upwards of 1,200 options from different regions of the world. The list includes wines from common regions such as Burgundy, Bordeaux, Tuscany and Napa to less-discovered areas such as Slovenia, Slovakia, Israel and more. For those who opt for cocktails, Avra’s cocktail list leaves nothing to the imagination, featuring creative concoctions like Helios heat, made with creyente mezcal, diplomatico and spicy mango or the Cyprus serpents, which combines Maestro Doble Diamante, Combier orange and agave lime.

Photo Courtesy: Avra Miami

More than a restaurant, Avra transports diners to the Greek islands with its interior design, fresh seafood, vegetables and hand-pressed extra-virgin olive oil.