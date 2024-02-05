Step Inside B&B Italia's Expanded Store

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

B&B Italia debuts a new expanded design studio store in Miami’s fashionable Design District.



B&B Italia’s Design Studio in Miami BACKGROUND PHOTO BY SOUTH_AGENCY/ISTOCK; PHOTO BY EMILIO COLLAVINO

Acclaimed modern and contemporary Italian furnishing company B&B Italia debuts a newly expanded flagship store in Miami, signifying the first multi-brand destination on the East Coast. The 21,000-square-foot showroom incorporates beautiful interiors while offering an elevated retail experience that showcases the company’s extensive offerings. Designed by Italian architecture and interior design studio Lissoni & Partners, the expertly curated showroom is encased in windows that segment the store through different stylistic choices. Spanning two floors, the new store carries Design Holding brands—B&B Italia, Maxalto, Azucena, Arclinea, Flos and Louis Poulsen—while featuring iconic products and new releases such as Dambo seating system by Piero Lissoni and a large Arclinea kitchen. Also on view is the launch of a special Stella McCartney edition of Mario Bellini’s iconic Camaleonda sofa. Serving as a destination for design enthusiasts, the revamped showroom seamlessly integrates each brand’s defined style into one oasis. 4141 Second Ave., Miami, @bebitalia