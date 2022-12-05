Brickell Prepares To Welcome The Elegant Baccarat Residences

By: Lauren Pierre-louis By: Lauren Pierre-louis | | Home & Real Estate real estate

FEATURING ELEGANT FRENCH DESIGN WITH A TROPICAL TWIST, BACCARAT RESIDENCES MERGES EXCLUSIVE ARTWORK WITH THE UTMOST LUXURY.



Rendering of Baccarat Residences’ terrace at sunrise PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

As Miami soars to new residential heights, the city’s real estate industry continues to pioneer innovative and modern lifestyles with creative projects. While the Magic City sees a new and exciting lineup of residential developments, few merge luxury living and artistic skills like those in Baccarat Residences Miami.

Baccarat Residences Miami delivers unparalleled beauty paired with classic French designs, featuring an impressive display of exclusive artwork by Cuban American artist Pavel Acosta and many other great artists. Potential buyers can preview Acosta’s elegant work at the Baccarat sales gallery.

PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

This upcoming collaboration displays a mix of elegant living with authentic artistry within the building. With a garden mural displaying a grandiose perspective of nature, the common spaces create an aesthetic like no other. The carefully crafted garden ravishing nature.



One of Cuban American artist Pavel Acosta’s murals at Baccarat Residences Miami PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

Baccarat Residences provides its residents with sublime artwork perfectly integrated with the Miami lifestyle. With well over two decades of his beautiful art gracing canvases and museums, Acosta stays true to his humble beginnings, letting the authenticity shine bright in his work. Wanting his artistry to emulate how his people in Cuba survived, Acosta resorts to using recycled materials such as paint chips to contribute to his paintings and drawings.



Baccarat Tower along the Miami River. PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

Miami continues to be the epitome of grand living with the fast spread of luxury modernization. With aesthetics refined over centuries, the Baccarat Residences offers a laid-back lifestyle infused with glamour and unique artistic expression. Offering dazzling views, bold architectural details and beautiful interior and exterior designs paired with extravagant accommodations, this new city statement provides Miami residents with all they deserve. 444 Brickell Ave., Miami, @baccarat_miami_residences