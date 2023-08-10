7 Designers And Fashion Brands With Smart Back-To-School Deals

By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Style & Beauty

Whether strutting your stuff down the junior high hallway or entering the elevator to your first job, fall is a time for new beginnings—and a new wardrobe.

The weather is slowly changing, and schedules are getting busier, but that does not mean you have to compromise on your style. Look and feel your best this back-to-school season with new outfits and accessories that match your inner confidence.

It’s almost time for homework to start rolling in, but right now your assignment is to look over these brands offering fall collections and student discounts for your school wardrobe.

ThredUp

Thrifting and scanning through consignment shops benefit both the shopper and the environment. Rather than buying from fast fashion websites, check out thredUP, an online consignment store. Create a stylish and sustainable wardrobe this fall from tops, bottoms and dresses that come pre-loved and support the fight against fast fashion.

Sperry

Students and teachers are able to receive a 15 percent discount on Sperry orders when they verify their status. Whether you are looking for the classic boat shoe look or a more sophisticated heel, Sperry is known for classic styles that transcends time and seasons.

Savage x Fenty

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty launched a Student Saturdays discount program just in time for school. Students and teachers may receive 15 percent off on in-store purchases each Saturday. If you are not a student or teacher but are ready for back-to-school fall shopping, get 50 percent off storewide from now through Sept. 5.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean has a 10 percent discount available for students and teachers. Verify your identity via the website and begin your fall shopping. The brand has you covered whether you are looking for a sturdy backpack to hold your laptop and books, or a trendy windbreaker for the cold weather approaching. From boots to bags to sweaters, L.L. Bean has trusted and durable options.

APL Footwear

Whether you’re walking to the water fountain or across a college campus, the school day involves being on your feet. Athletic Propulsion Labs’s Smooth Sailing Collection has tons of slides and sneakers made to comfort your feet. Shop at APL for footwear options for kids or adults this fall season.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren launched its back-to-school collections for boys and girls headed back to classes. Get high-quality uniform basics like khakis and cotton polo shirts, or switch it up with fun cotton sweaters and dresses. The pre-fall collection also features elevated basics for making the transition to cooler weather. Wherever you go to school, Ralph Lauren has an assortment of elegant basics so you can show up to class dressed to impress.

Nails.INC

Flipping through a textbook or opening your fidgety locker, you want your nails to look clean. Verify your student status on the Nails.INC website to get a 15 percent discount on your order. Check out this set of neutral polishes for some elegant and chic shades guaranteed to elevate your nail game. These vegan and cruelty-free nail products are the perfect addition to any uniform or internship outfit.

