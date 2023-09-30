Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Star In New Gucci Campaign

    

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Are Traveling Companions In New Gucci Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | September 30, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are on the move.

Jenner and the Latin superstar appear together in a new Gucci campaign for the fashion house's luggage.

The pair showed off neon-accented pieces from Gucci's Valigeria line, as well as bags from the Savoy collection.

See the ads below:

Tags: gucci bad bunny kendall jenner Denise Warner Apple News

Photography by: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com