Get To Know Music's It Girl Bad Gyal

SPANISH MUSICIAN BAD GYAL IS ON THE RISE AND ON A MISSION TO EMPOWER OTHERS THROUGH HER MUSIC.



Alba Farelo Solé, more formally known to the public as “Bad Gyal” (@akabadgyal), is a Spanish singer, songwriter, DJ and model who has become a major sensation in the urban music scene. Known for her one-of-a-kind sound that fuses pop, hip-hop and reggaeton influences, she’s taking the world by storm and establishing herself as the ‘it girl’ of the moment.

Originally from Barcelona, Bad Gyal first made a name for herself by posting song covers on social media. Her renditions showcased her vocal talent and ability to seamlessly switch between singing in Spanish and English, priming her to sign with a major music label in 2019.



Since then, Bad Gyal has been dropping hit after hit, and working with incredible artists like Karol G, Myke Towers and Sean Paul. Her music videos highlight her edgy sense of style while bringing to light important issues such as female empowerment and social justice, and she captivates audiences with her high-energy live performances.

Most recently, she performed in Miami, opening for Karol G’s Miami tour stop at Hard Rock Stadium. With such a massive audience, Bad Gyal had the opportunity to introduce her signature flair to the U.S. market. We chatted with the star before the show to learn more about her big opening act and what she hopes to contribute to the vibrant, international music culture.



How does it feel to get to open for Karol G in Miami?

It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to open for such an inspiring and strong artist. I feel lucky to share my art and music in one of the most emblematic cities for Latin music, Miami.

What can guests expect from your performance?

They can expect a great night, with lots of dancing. I want fans to leave empowered and to go home with an untapped energy that they can take to their everyday life.

What are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with Karol to sing “Karmika,” a song that I hold close to my heart because not only did I get to collaborate with Karol, but I also got to work with an artist that I truly admire—Sean Paul.

Your schedule brings you to amazing places all over the world—what has been the coolest destination you’ve ever performed at?

When I sit back and reflect, Sicily is one of the places I’ve had the joy to perform at. Performing while gazing over at the sea is a standout memory for me.

How does it feel to be referred to as this summer’s “It Gyal”?

Honestly, it’s very humbling. I have been working at my craft for so long, and it has been a blessing to finally see the fruits of all that effort.



What do you hope to contribute to the world with your music?

I hope to empower people to feel free, to dance, be themselves and not be ashamed of who they are.

Who or what inspires you?

Art inspires me because it can be liberating but, most of all, powerful. Women are the source of my inspiration.