Here Are The 2024 BAFTA Award Winners

Culture, Awards,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, Awards,

On Feb. 18, the 77th British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. See below for the full list of winners.

Best Film

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Leading Actress

Emma Stone - Poor Things (WINNER)

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan (WINNER)

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (WINNER)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding British Film

The Zone of Interest (WINNER)

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

Film Not in the English language

The Zone of Interest (WINNER)

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron (WINNER)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol (WINNER)

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (WINNER)

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Earth Mama (WINNER)

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Original Score

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Make-Up and Hair

Poor Things (WINNER)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Costume Design

Poor Things (WINNER)

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Production Design

Poor Things (WINNER)

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Sound

The Zone of Interest (WINNER)

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Cinematography

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Editing

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Casting

The Holdovers (WINNER)

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Special Visual Effects

Poor Things (WINNER)

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

British Short Animation

Crab Day (WINNER)

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Jellyfish and Lobster (WINNER)

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

BAFTA Fellowship

Samantha Morton

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

June Givanni

See also: Here Are The 2024 Grammy Award Winners