Baia Beach Club Opens at Mondrian South Beach

Emily Christensen | April 8, 2021 | Food & Drink





Baia Beach Club provides waterfront views that set the scene of a relaxed, Tulum-inspired beach vibe, where the good times will flow.

BAIA BEACH CLUB OFFERS LAID-BACK BOHEMIAN ENERGY FOR BREEZY BRUNCHES AND DATE-NIGHT DINNERS.

Throughout this year, wanderlust has been at a peak. Satisfy your need for new environs at the newly opened Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach. Touch down in Tulum, head to Mykonos and end your day under one of Miami’s famous sunsets over Biscayne Bay—Baia’s outdoor space will have you none the wiser. “You will find Miami Beach’s most stunning sunset views, and a modern tropical look, feel and experience,” says Michael Liebowitz, co-owner of Mondrian South Beach. As a part of the Mondrian’s $20 million renovation, Baia sets a breezy scene offering a relaxed living room vibe where members can choose to dine poolside, bayside or at the bar. Choose from an array of social programs, like Sundown Social, which offers happy hour pricing on drinks and bites. Surrounded by handmade macrame accents, lush greenery and a cold drink, you may just forget the woes of this past year. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, @baiabeachclub