Bal Harbour's Ice Cream We Love Gets a Scoop Of Flavor And Philanthropy

By: Zoe Dahan

Sweet tooths, rejoice: Bal Harbour Shops is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the return of the seventh annual Ice Cream We Love, giving Miami residents the perfect excuse to indulge in a decadent sweet treat. On Jan. 18 and 19, the iconic, open-air shopping destination will transform into a sweet escape, with proceeds going toward Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, care and programs for young patients.

The event, originally launched in 2017, honors the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman and his ongoing dedication toward philanthropic services and initiatives.

“This event not only brings our community together to enjoy delicious treats, but it also plays a crucial role in funding vital services for the children and families at Holtz Children’s Hospital. It’s truly an honor to be part of such a meaningful initiative,” says Matthew Whitman Lazenby, president and CEO of Whitman Family Development.

From artisanal gelato by Dolci Peccati to tropical popsicles by Cielito Artisan Pops, explore three levels of delectable desserts. With over 15 brands, including Shake Shack, The Baked Bear, Milky Ways Cereal Bar and the Bal Harbour Shops’ very own Le Zoo, there’s a treat for everyone. The event will also feature live music, balloon twisting, a bubble artist and more.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 17, with all proceeds benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, @balharbourshops