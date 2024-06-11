The Balloon Museum Drifts To Miami This June

Culture, Art,

You might recognize this floating phenomenon from the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris.” Internationally renowned and on tour in major cities across the globe, The Balloon Museum is finally touching down in Miami on June 22, and it’s promising a boundless, out-of-body experience.

This interactive art pop-up will take over Mana Wynwood Convention Center for the duration of the summer, featuring the best of inflatable and balloon art from 20 talented artists. Filthy Luker, Tadao Cern, MyeongBeom Kim, OUCHHH, SpY and Max Streicher are just some of the artists showcasing their work using the medium of air.

The “Let’s Fly” exhibition explores the contrast between lightness and heaviness, playing with the concept of gravity. While most museums strictly forbid touching the displayed artwork, The Balloon Museum encourages hands-on interaction. Visitors should expect to get lost in space, soaring to exciting new heights.

Tickets to the Balloon Museum in Miami start at $29 for children and $39 for adults. Florida residents, students and military personal can purchase tickets for $36.