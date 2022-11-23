Balmain and Need For Speed Launch a Limited Collection of Physical and In-Game Looks

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

The world of gaming and fashion are coming together to make a statement this December.

French powerhouse Balmain and Electronic Arts’ Need for Speed Unbound are set to launch a collaboration with colorful online looks and a physical, limited-edition capsule collection.

See also: Burberry And Minecraft Launch In-Game & Physical Collection Of Looks, Landscapes

Although the fashion world has seen many in-game collaborations in recent years, this is Balmain’s first, and the brand is making sure to leave its mark on the scene.

Need For Speed Unbound is a high-octane street racing game. Now, you can dress your favorite character in Balmain while they crush their opponents in an epic showdown.

The collaboration introduces new design in both the virtual space and the physical runway. Some characters can be seen wearing a Balmain dress that appeared in the house’s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week runway.

As the game progresses, you and your avatar can collect even more Balmain goodies, leveling up to nab a jacket, jeans and special-edition B-IT Sliders.

If you want to bring your virtual style into the real world, Balmain released a super limited amount of those exact B-IT Sliders. With only 100 pieces, you will have to act fast if you want to get your hands on these.

The B-IT Slider is vibrant yellow-green and black; colors which do well to complement the designs in the game.

In the past, Balmain has partnered with Barbie, Pokemon, Beyonce, Victoria's Secret and even Evian Water. The partnership with Electronic Games signals a whole new world for the Balmain brand to influence, and as younger generations grow more and more accustomed to a digital landscape, it’s a smart place to be.

Balmain is following in the footsteps of Gucci, Ralph Lauren and other brands who have all collaborated with some of the scene’s favorite games, including Animal Crossing, Roblox and Fortnite.

If you’re wondering where you can play the game, Need For Speed Unbound will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store.

The limited edition capsule collection can be found on Balmain.com and is available for purchase right now. As for the game, you won’t be able to start playing until Friday, Dec. 2.