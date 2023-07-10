BÂOLI Miami Officially Reopens Its Doors In South Beach

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink food

BÂOLI MIAMI REOPENS ITS DOORS IN SOUTH BEACH.



Toro and caviar dish PHOTO BY @RUBENPICTURES/BAOLI MIAMI

Bound by diverse and authentic flavors, the iconic restaurant and nightlight venue BÂOLI Miami has officially reopened its doors in South Beach. Set in a luxurious and sophisticated environment, the renowned restaurant welcomes diners with an updated venue aesthetic and a pleasantly refreshed menu featuring South East Asian fusion cuisine.

Offering premier service led by the esteemed hospitality company Riviera Dining Group, BÂOLI Miami’s newly-launched menu blends Indonesian, Thai, Indian, Balinese, and Nepalese cuisines while exploring unique and diverse Asian flavors.



Crispy Tuna Rice PHOTO BY @RUBENPICTURES/BAOLI MIAMI

“We pride ourselves on creating innovative, sensorial experiences for guests,” said Marine Giron-Galy, partner and chief branding officer at Riviera Dining Group.

Upon entrance, guests are greeted with lush tropical foliage, curated murals from talented artist Mateo Humano, and two black-lit walls perfect for photos, skillfully combining French and Miami styles. With a creative cocktail menu serving perfected drinks such as the Rainforest—an herbal refreshment made with lime juice, basil syrup, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, Citadelle gin, fever tree sparkling lime, and yuzu soda—the unique eatery also seamlessly transforms from dining hours to a partying paradise where conviviality reigns among celebrities and international jet setters.



PHOTO BY @RUBENPICTURES/BAOLI MIAMI

On the menu, expect to find a range of dishes including small plates ranging from the decadent toro and caviar dish incorporating rich fatty tuna and premium Osetra caviar to the satisfying pork belly steamed buns, topped with tangy pickled cucumbers. Using the freshest ingredients, BÂOLI offers guests the chance to savor its main course, including salmon with Penang curry, garnished with Thai basil or pineapple Nasi Goreng, and served with Balinese chicken or shrimp fried rice. Ending the night on a sweeter note, BÂOLI highlights a variety of delicacies, such as the crème brulee infused with lemongrass and topped with colorful wild berries.

Complete with curated programming and a rotating lineup of the world’s top up-and-coming DJ talent, BÂOLI sets the stage for an elevated and unforgettable night. 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @baolimiami