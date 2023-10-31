Baoshi Is Pembroke Pines’ First Asian Food Hall, Opening In November

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment Community

An innovative Asian food hall is opening its doors in Pembroke Pines on Nov. 10 and is cementing its launch with a grand opening weekend to remember. Located off Pines Boulevard, Baoshi encompasses a food hall, bar and market featuring five unique food vendors, a cocktail bar, lounge and live entertainment.

Expect a live DJ, complimentary Hey, Hei seltzers and samplings courtesy of Sapporo and Soto Sake, $2 Sapporo beers, select cocktail specials, lion dance performances, face painting and more from Friday through Saturday.

Owner Filbert “Fil” Ip is no stranger to the restaurant business, having been born to restaurateur parents who owned and operated the dim sum palace Gold Marquess, the eight-year-old family business that once occupied the space Baoshi currently inhabits. Ip seized the opportunity to revitalize Pembroke Pines’ cultural scene with the neighborhood’s first and only Asian food hall, ushering in a new era for trendy dining destinations to take over.

Divided into four multifaceted areas, Baoshi presents a range of offerings that extend beyond just food counters. Once guests enter the facility, they will be greeted by a sleek market highlighting rare selections of Asian merchandise which inform Baoshi’s curation of food vendors. Temple Street Eatery, Gangnam Chikn, POKE OG, Gold Marquess and Boba Street Cafe will each contribute a flavor of Asian culinary tradition, ranging from the street food of Bangkok to Latin-Asian creations.

The bar and lounge areas are for kicking back with craft cocktails, beer, wine or sake while watching the game on one of the bar’s LED flat screens. The “Zen Den” on the western side of the restaurant provides the ultimate state of relaxation, decorated with minimalist design and stocked with a full liquor bar. Japanese pop-art murals by Esteban Bressan are dispersed throughout the venue, signaling the Indochine glamour of the 1940s and visually transporting guests to the heart of Asia and its diverse geography.

Baoshi will be a hub for live music performances, culinary classes and a range of community events in the future. A live DJ or local band is set to perform every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.