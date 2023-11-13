Celebrate The 65th Anniversary Of Barbie With New Coffee Table Book

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

Celebrate Barbie, the world's most famous doll, for its 65th anniversary with a new book that not only showcases the evolution of the iconic toy but also traces the cultural, political, and sociological changes that have occurred over the last six and a half decades.

See Also: 7 Stunning Looks From The 'Barbie' Pink Carpet

Barbie, from Assouline, explores the transformative journey of Barbie from her creation by Mattel founder Ruth Handler in 1959. Handler, a visionary and game-changing feminist of her time, defied the conventions of the 1950s by introducing a doll that represented an identity beyond that of a wife and mother.

Readers will get a glimpse of how Barbie has adapted to and embodied the changing fashion trends, societal expectations, and cultural shifts over the years. From her glamorous debut, which coincided with the era of Marilyn Monroe, to her more recent appearances alongside Hollywood stars like Margot Robbie, Barbie has been a constant presence in American pop culture.

Buy it here.