Live Like A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World In These Miami Residences

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Home & Real Estate Feature

Everyone knows Barbie girl summer has replaced hot girl summer, and you don’t see us complaining one bit. Dressed in head-to-toe pink glam, us Barbies need a mansion to live our fantastic, plastic lives in luxury while looking nothing short of fabulous. These whimsical, Barbie-inspired homes have made the charming dollhouse fantasy a life-sized reality. Warning: The below Barbie dreamhouses might look too perfect to be true, but that’s precisely the intended effect. Come on, Barbie, let’s go house hunting!

3580 South Moorings Way

Located in Coconut Grove’s prestigious Moorings community, this residence is a copy-and-paste lookalike to the dollhouses of your childhood found on the shelves of Toys “R” Us. The private compound boasts a charming pastel pink façade surrounded by artistically manicured vegetation.

The 7,500-square-foot interior consists of five beds and five baths, a grand foyer, formal living and dining room lined with French doors, a stainless steel, open kitchen surrounded by open living spaces and a grand staircase.

Three oversized en-suite bedrooms, a primary suite with sitting area, private terrace, spa-like bath and three walk-closets await on the second floor. The Cabana House sits above a four-car garage next to the pool and features double height ceilings, a kitchen, a guest suite and balcony.

The property is listed for $17.99 million by Jill Balli and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

250 Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach

It doesn’t get more Barbie than a pink-themed social area with pink oversized arm chairs, fit for a Barbie princess. Renowned architect Chad Oppenheim (Barbieheimer, anyone?) designed this Golden Beach dollhouse that seamlessly blends travertine, ipe, oak and flowing water.

On the first floor, you’ll find 14-foot ceilings in the social areas, a spacious kitchen, grand dining, multiple TV rooms, a lux bar and two guest rooms. Ascend a showcase staircase to the second floor, which is complete with six bedrooms, an office, gym, sauna and a pajama lounge.

The backyard features a pool with a spa, outdoor grill, and a cabana bath for the ideal Barbie pool party while the Golden Beach community provides access to a private beach, tennis facilities and more.

The property is listed for $9.499 million by Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman.