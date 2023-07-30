Live Like A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World In These Miami Residences

    

Search Our Site

Live Like A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World In These Miami Residences

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | July 30, 2023 | Lifestyle Home & Real Estate Feature

barbie-cover.jpg

Everyone knows Barbie girl summer has replaced hot girl summer, and you don’t see us complaining one bit. Dressed in head-to-toe pink glam, us Barbies need a mansion to live our fantastic, plastic lives in luxury while looking nothing short of fabulous. These whimsical, Barbie-inspired homes have made the charming dollhouse fantasy a life-sized reality. Warning: The below Barbie dreamhouses might look too perfect to be true, but that’s precisely the intended effect. Come on, Barbie, let’s go house hunting!

3580 South Moorings Way

barbie-house1.jpg

Located in Coconut Grove’s prestigious Moorings community, this residence is a copy-and-paste lookalike to the dollhouses of your childhood found on the shelves of Toys “R” Us. The private compound boasts a charming pastel pink façade surrounded by artistically manicured vegetation.

The 7,500-square-foot interior consists of five beds and five baths, a grand foyer, formal living and dining room lined with French doors, a stainless steel, open kitchen surrounded by open living spaces and a grand staircase.

Three oversized en-suite bedrooms, a primary suite with sitting area, private terrace, spa-like bath and three walk-closets await on the second floor. The Cabana House sits above a four-car garage next to the pool and features double height ceilings, a kitchen, a guest suite and balcony.

The property is listed for $17.99 million by Jill Balli and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

250 Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach

barbie-house2.jpg

It doesn’t get more Barbie than a pink-themed social area with pink oversized arm chairs, fit for a Barbie princess. Renowned architect Chad Oppenheim (Barbieheimer, anyone?) designed this Golden Beach dollhouse that seamlessly blends travertine, ipe, oak and flowing water.

On the first floor, you’ll find 14-foot ceilings in the social areas, a spacious kitchen, grand dining, multiple TV rooms, a lux bar and two guest rooms. Ascend a showcase staircase to the second floor, which is complete with six bedrooms, an office, gym, sauna and a pajama lounge.

The backyard features a pool with a spa, outdoor grill, and a cabana bath for the ideal Barbie pool party while the Golden Beach community provides access to a private beach, tennis facilities and more.

The property is listed for $9.499 million by Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman.


Tags: web-og Apple News Sarah-finkel

Photography by: Become Legendary / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer