eBay Data Shows 'Barbiecore' Trend Has Infiltrated Fashion, Accessories, Cars and More

Barbie has been an iconic toy for generations, captivating the hearts of children and collectors alike, but with the success of the recent Barbie movie and its inescapable marketing hype, Barbie has transcended beyond the confines of a childish doll to become a cultural phenomenon.

The rise of “Barbiecore” has taken the world by storm, and every trend-setter wants to get their hands on signature pink fashions, accessories, makeup, home decor and more—and we’ve got the raw data from eBay to prove it.

The term “Barbie” was searched more than 6,000 times an hour globally on eBay in 2022, and that’s six months before the Barbie movie was released, which has made $775 million globally in its first two weeks alone.

The demand for Barbie dolls specifically has skyrocketed, with the number of Barbie dolls sold on eBay globally in 2022 increasing by more than 200 percent compared to the previous year.

It’s not just your average Barbie that is flying off the shelves. The total number of Barbie “signature” dolls sold on eBay globally in 2022 surged by over 900 percent during the same time period. These signature dolls are often limited editions and highly sought after by collectors.

The Barbiecore trend is not limited to just dolls, of course. Searches for ‘Pink Gingham Dress’ on eBay globally increased by more than 70 percent the week of the official trailer release for the Barbie movie in 2023 compared to the previous week.

Similarly, searches for ‘Barbie Balmain Bag’ increased by nearly 50 percent during the same time period.

Bringing that energy to the world of shoes and handbags, the total number of Pink Nike Dunks, Pink Gucci Jackie bags and Hermes Rose Kelly bags sold on eBay globally in 2022 saw a double-digit increase compared to the previous year. The buzz for the Barbie movie and all things pink has sparked a demand for luxury items in the doll’s signature shade.

Even Barbie’s iconic pink car is in high demand. Searches for ‘Pink Corvette’ on eBay globally increased by nearly 40 percent the week following the official trailer release. It seems that Barbie’s glamorous lifestyle has captivated fans who want to experience a piece of it themselves.

The eBay data clearly shows the influence and popularity of the Barbiecore trend. From dolls to clothing to accessories, the demand for Barbie-inspired items is on the rise. As collectors and enthusiasts hunt for rare and limited edition pieces, prices are being driven up. Barbie has become more than just a toy; she is now a symbol of fashion, style and nostalgia.

As the Barbie movie continues to generate buzz and excitement, it’s likely that the demand for Barbie-inspired items will only continue to grow. So whether you’re a collector or a fashion enthusiast, it’s time to embrace the Barbiecore trend and join the pink revolution.

