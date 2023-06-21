Miami Beach Welcomes The New Nightlife Experience BAROOM

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink drink

Miami’s nightlife and hospitality continue to offer one-of-a-kind experiences, and Miami Beach’s new upscale nightclub, BAROOM Club, is no exception.

BAROOM is more than a club, but is an irresistible haven for guests to enjoy immersive experiences where imagination knows no bounds. Complete with a circus-theme cabaret, the club skillfully merges vaudeville fun with a distinctly talented cast for an engaging experience.

Transporting guests to an alluring world of mischievous intertwined with the sophistication of a Parisian cabaret, BAROOM promises an original experience for every visit. The spectacular theatrics and carefully-curated performers take center stage at the hospitality venture. From aerial artists to snake charmers and contortionists, the breathtaking performance will surely be a night to remember.

Helmed by renowned nightlight and hospitality entrepreneur Tony Michel, BAROOM incorporates Parisian cabaret glamour with vaudevillian designs.

“Poised to become an exclusive, intimate nightclub for those seeking an unforgettable escape from the ordinary,” shared Michel. “We look forward to inviting guests into our immersive, entertainment-driven venue, where nightlife and tailored hospitality unite.”

Complete with a human-sized birdcage platform, refined circus motifs and Moulin-Rouge-inspired decor such as dazzling chandeliers; guests can delight in fantasy and splendor, transporting themselves away from Miami Beach. Boasting seventeen private tables and two sparkling bars, with one located on each floor, guests are encouraged to share their unique experiences celebrating chic whimsy and vibrant designs.

Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. BAROOM is set to exceed all expectations.

1342 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @baroomclub