Barton & Guestier Release A Limited-Edition Collaboration With Artist Woo

PHOTO BY @AGENCE-ODDS/COURTESY OF BARTON & GUESTIER

Proudly labeled as the oldest wine house in Bordeaux, emotion and wine go hand in hand with this new limited-edition B&G Bordeaux Red collaboration with French artist WOO (@woo_ghost).

Commemorating the last 200 years of Germain Rambaud’s legacy, Barton & Guestier’s (@bartonguestier_france) new launch pays tribute with a deluxe canvas stamped on limited releases of the Bordeaux Rouge label.



PHOTO BY @AGENCE-ODDS/COURTESY OF BARTON & GUESTIER

The Bordeaux-based multidisciplinary artist known as WOO, whose street art and calligraphy are inspired by Keith Haring and Niki de Saint Phalle, mixes delicate calligraphy lines with the Cyrillic alphabet and hieroglyph language.

As the first in the 18th century to revamp the preparation for wine, Rembaud’s innovative winemaking process inspired WOO’s artistic work on the limited-edition bottles. It’s safe to say that it’s a full-circle moment for the Bordeaux-raised artist to participate in an impactful collaboration with a divine force like Barton & Guestier.



The collaboration between B&G Bordeaux Red and artist WOO is displayed on the label of the limited edition wine. PHOTO BY @AGENCE-ODDS/COURTESY OF BARTON & GUESTIER

Partly aged in oak for three months, the vegan-friendly 2020 vintage blends merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. The red ruby Bordeaux combines on the nose red and black berries from red currant, cherry and black currant with hints of minty and spicy components.

With a fruit-driven balance and velvety tannins, you’ll find riches hitting your palate.

Since 1725, Barton & Guestier has set the standard for wine lovers worldwide to experience and taste greatness. With 33,600 limited-edition bottles infused with an authentic taste of divinity, the elegant bottle is a Provençal escape and an exclusive work of art.