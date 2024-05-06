The Bazaar for Good Returns To Miami For Its Fifth Year

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Events Style Style & Beauty fashion Philanthropy

The Bazaar for Good returns to Miami this month, merging fashion and philanthropy to benefit the youth.



Bazaar for Good returns for its fifth year, following the most successful year to date PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

This month, the Bazaar for Good is making its triumphant return to Miami’s illustrious Design District. Set to take place over two luxe-laden days, May 10th and 11th, all proceeds from this extraordinary shopping extravaganza will directly benefit Style Saves in their mission to outfit over 10,000 students across Miami- Dade County with new school uniforms and supplies for the upcoming academic year.



Isabela Rangel Grutman and Martha Greff pose alongside guests at the kickoff dinner at Casadonna. PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

Founded in 2018 by dynamic duo Martha Graeft and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, The Bazaar for Good has blossomed into one of Miami’s most talked-about philanthropic events, uniting a glittering array of supermodels, influencers and tastemakers who leverage their powerful social media platforms for the greater good. Gearing up for its fifth consecutive year, the 2024 Bazaar promises to be the biggest yet, building on the momentum of 2023’s record fundraising haul of over $450,000. Helping make this happen is the support of over 30 women at the helm and a dazzling array of designers like Veronica Beard, Tropic of C and Devon Windsor offering discounted wares.



Guests attend the kickoff dinner for Bazaar for Good PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

“The 2024 edition of the Bazaar for Good returns home. This year’s event will take place again where it all started: in Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District. We are delighted to have Camila Coelho back for a new edition and thrilled to continue our significant partnership with Style Saves, a nonprofit organization,” said founders Martha Graeft and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza.



Camila Coelho. PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

Beyond the racks of designer labels, this year’s Bazaar will also play host to intimate talks led by fashion icon Valeria Lipovetsky, yoga classes courtesy of beloved instructor Mimi Yoga and acoustic concerts under the Miami sun. The online auction component allows even those unable to attend in person to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like a wellness retreat at The Standard Spa Miami Beach and a relaxing stay at the Clift Jamaica. Proceeds from ticket sales, the silent auction, and items purchased at the Bazaar for Good will benefit Style Saves and Camila Coelho’s hometown health organization.



Martha Graeff PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

The network of glamorous women supporting Bazaar for Good includes Miami’s most fashionable and philanthropic bunch, from influencers, models, and Miami socialites, including Camila Coelho, Candice Swanepoel, Valeria Lipovetsky, Devon Windsor, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Daniela Botero, Jenny Lopez, Vita Sidorkina, Rachael Russell Saiger and many more. Their collective goal is to leverage style—and social capital—as a catalyst for good, empowering students in need to put their best foot forward.



Rachael Russell Saiger and Martha Graeff PHOTO BY MICHELLE CADARI

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit thebazaarforgood.org