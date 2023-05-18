Shop ‘Til You Drop With Bazaar For Good And Style Saves

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Events fashion

The Design District is where high-end fashion houses share sought after real estate, wedged between several of Miami’s Michelin-starred restaurants like COTE, L’Atelier De Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier. The fashion-forward neighborhood also happens to serve as the host for the mecca of shopping events Bazaar For Good, an annual charity shopping extravaganza consisting of great prices, thoughtful conversation and a meaningful cause.

This year, co-founders Martha Graeff and Danié Gomez-Ortigoza have teamed up with Style Saves co-founders Rachael Russel Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman to raise funds for their annual back-to-school event that provides uniforms and school supplies for over 10,000 students in South Florida. Uniting fashion and philanthropy, the Style Saves non-profit organization has been a pillar in local fundraising efforts since 2011.

“Martha and I are thrilled that the Bazaar For Good continues to grow every year, and are looking forward to this partnership with Style Saves,” Gomez-Ortigoza said in a press release. “The Bazaar For Good is the greatest braid of all and materializes the power of the collective vs the individual, and shows what an impact we can have on the community when we all come together for the greater good.”

Those unable to attend the May 19 event can participate in the BetterWorld silent auction that features a wide assortment of luxury items and experiences to bid on, ranging from beloved Miami brands such as Major Food Group and Groot Hospitality to Jetset Pilates and Carillon Hotel Miami. Proceeds from the auction and live event will also benefit several charities in Brazil that are supported by fashion sensation Camila Coehlo, in addition to other non-profit global organizations.

Entrepreneur, influencer and model Valeria Lipovetsky will moderate the “Talks For Good” panel, which covers social media and social impact with Camila Coelho, entrepreneurship and redefining success with Kim Perell and the paradox of balance and motherhood with all four founders of the joint charity event.

Last year’s Bazaar For Good raised over $420,000, thanks to a network of social media-savvy women from various backgrounds who banded together to make an impact and the community that supported them. The funds are channeled through Unidos to Give, a platform that links those who want to help with those in need through large-scale social projects. The entire amount raised goes toward disadvantaged children across the globe, driving positive change in their education, health and equality.

Tickets for the Bazaar For Good shopping event can be purchased here. Not only will attendees gain access to coveted styles (at discounted prices) by Alexis, Alice & Olivia, Devon Windsor Collection, DKNY, Eugenia Fernandez, Illesteva, Lancôme, Nua Swim, Theodora & Callum, Veronica Beard and many more, they’ll also be signing up for pampering at a beauty station by event partners Skin Local and Lancôme. Sponsors Tito’s Vodka and Casa Del Sol will be providing the refreshments.

Happy shopping!