After Months Of Anticipation, Beauty & the Butcher Is Finally Opening Next Week Bringing Stellar Cuisine To Coral Gables

After months of high anticipation, Beauty & The Butcher, the from Top Chef winner and James Beard semifinalist Jeremy Ford, and Miami's award-winning restaurant group, Grove Bay Hospitality Group, is finally opening for dinner on Dec. 21. The restaurant's name is a tribute to Jeremy's first daughter, Madelynn (the beauty), and himself (the Butcher).

Located in the Coral Gables/South Miami neighborhood, Beauty & The Butcher is the second collaboration between Chef Ford and Grove Bay after creating the critically-acclaimed restaurant Stubborn Seed in South Beach five years ago. Since its opening, Stubborn Seed has gone on to garner national recognition, with the Michelin Guide awarding the restaurant a coveted star earlier this year for its stellar cuisine. Beauty & The Butcher showcases Ford's culinary prowess in a warm, inviting space that features a little of that sharp edge that represents him.

"We're excited to once again collaborate with Jeremy to open a new restaurant and bring his talent to Miami's suburban neighborhoods," says Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, CEO & co-founder of Grove Bay. "Beauty & The Butcher will offer a dining experience that only Jeremy can create and we're thrilled to bring this new concept to life," adds Francesco Balli, CEO & co-founder of Grove Bay.

Throughout the restaurant, concepts of community and collaboration are reinforced and celebrated. Ford supports his network of local farmers and purveyors by sourcing locally, ensuring that the highest quality ingredients are used in each dish at Beauty & The Butcher. The menu is designed to be shared, with four sections: Table Snacks, Light & Bright, Golden & Crispy, and Mains. Ford incorporates his inventive culinary approach with global spices.

Standout dishes include the Dry-Aged Japanese Yellowtail Crudo with winter citrus, dried olive, mint, and chervil; the Crispy Duroc Pork Belly with pickled cucumber, spiced broth, mint, and fennel salsa verde; the Local Lettuces salad with radishes, house-made yogurt, soft herbs, and turmeric vinaigrette; and the Truffle Tart with foie gras and green apple, truffles, sunflower, and pine nuts. A unique dry-aging program will highlight Charcuterie cuts for the table.

Ford highlights a Wagyu Tomahawk for the table, served with all the fixings; a 48-hour Smoked Beef Rib with winter vegetable pickle, herb crepes, shiso, butter lettuce, and lime; and Florida Genuine Red Snapper with Colombian chorizo, white bean cassoulet, shaved celery, and apple salad.

Ana De Sa Martins, the Executive Pastry Chef at Stubborn Seed, has created unique desserts that bring a warm, comforting, and culinary-driven end to the entire dining experience. Her Dutch Baby Apple dessert will undoubtedly become a fan favorite.

Beauty & The Butcher's stellar beverage program, which features classic cocktails reimagined for the modern age, complements the cuisine. The Belle Rose combines gin, Italicus, malbec-hibiscus reduction, and rose water air; the Little Piggy combines Hickory Smoked Pork Belly Washed Maker's Mark with fig nectar, tawny power, and blackstrap bitters. The Rock the Bells combines Maestro Dobel, Ancho Reyes liqueur, passion fruit sabayon, tobacco bitters, and fresh lime. For guests who don't drink or want to try delicious mocktails, they can order the non-alcoholic beverages, including the Flower Girl, made with Lyre's Agave Blanco, elderflower, cucumber, and lime, and the Skinny Hinny, made with Seedlip Spice, sour mint cordial, and ginger beer.

Beauty & The Butcher has a large modern dining room with seating for 160 people, including 30 seats at the bar, and combines contemporary decor with homey comforts. The space is anchored by a smooth gray-veined quartz bar that wraps around a display of dry-aged meats. Throughout, warm earth-toned woods and glittering bronze accents can be found, and tabletops and dining chairs alternate between white quartz, honey, and caramel hues.

Cozy booths in forest green leather are contrasted with artfully decorated bookshelves. Soft lighting from the room's brass-toned chandeliers emits an inviting glow that runs through the floor-to-ceiling windows onto the street corner. A private dining room at the back of the restaurant with seating for up to 30 seated or 60 cocktail-style allows for intimate private events. The restaurant's exterior is made up of natural elements such as red oak wood and limestone, with bronze metal framing the corner entrance.

"I'm excited to open a new restaurant in Miami! Especially in an area, that's so close to home," said Ford. "Beauty & The Butcher is a name that's near and dear to my heart; it's a nod to my eldest daughter Madelynn. When she came into my life, she made me a dad for the first time and gave me purpose. This one's for her and her sisters."

Beauty & The Butcher is located at 6915 Red Road in Coral Gables. The restaurant will be open daily, with the bar open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner offered Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; and Friday & Saturday, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information, visit the website.