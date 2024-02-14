Best Of Beauty Awards: The 34 Must-Have Products To Know

By The Editors By The Editors | | Style & Beauty, Feature,

From sophisticated scents and hydrating serums to the ultimate mascara, the Modern Luxury editorial team shares the best products in beauty and self-care that are well worth the investment.

BEST OVERALL SERUM

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

Dr. Sturm’s Glow Drops should have their own star on the Walk of Fame. e universal crowd-pleaser revitalizes and brightens the skin with potent antioxidants and hydrating compounds—leaving the skin rejuvenated and radiant. drsturm.com

BEST ANTI-AGING POWER DUO

RéVive Skincare Moisturizing Renewal Cream Duo

RéVive’s duo stands out for its potent formula that rejuvenates and revitalizes aging skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its blend of moisturizing agents ensures deep hydration, promoting a youthful, radiant complexion. reviveskincare.com

BEST RETINOL

True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum

This beautiful serum combines the power of retinol with natural botanicals, offering an effective yet gentle approach to skin renewal. It targets signs of aging while you sleep, leaving skin smoother, more luminous and deliciously plump by morning. truebotanicals.com

BEST NIGHT SERUM

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

A staple in nighttime skincare routines, this serum is renowned for its ability to repair and smooth the skin overnight. Its advanced formula addresses various signs of aging, ensuring you wake up to a more youthful appearance. esteelauder.com

BEST ANTI-AGING SERUM

111Skin Repair Serum NAC Y2

This stop-the-clock serum plumps and smooths to turn back those hands of time. Over time, this powerhouse will reduce redness, build skin resilience and accelerate cellular repair by boosting glutathione. 111skin.com

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT LOTION

La Mer The Treatment Lotion

La Mer’s lotion is a hydration powerhouse, providing deep and lasting moisture to the skin. Its nutrient-rich formula leaves the skin feeling soft, supple and perfectly prepped for the rest of your skincare routine. cremedelamer.com

BEST MASK

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

Tata Harper’s iconic mask is a game-changer for achieving glowing skin at home. Its all-natural ingredients gently exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin, revealing a brighter, more even complexion. tataharperskincare.com

BEST RESURFACING TREATMENT

Noble Panacea The Exceptional Overnight Chronobiology Peel

This overnight peel stands out for its innovative chronobiology technology, which works in sync with the skin’s natural nighttime repair processes. It resurfaces and rejuvenates the skin, revealing a smoother and more refined complexion. noblepanacea.com

BEST RICH CREAM FOR DRY SKIN

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Known for its unique TFC8 technology, this cream delivers key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin, promoting regeneration and hydration. It’s a top choice for those seeking both anti-aging and moisturizing benefits. augustinusbader.com

BEST EYE CREAM

Natura Bissé Diamond Extreme Eye

Natura Bissé’s eye cream excels in combating the signs of aging around the delicate eye area. Its rich, luxurious formula reduces the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. naturabisse.com

BEST FIRMING SKIN CREAM

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream

This luxurious cream is famed for its skin-firming and -toning properties. Infused with caviar extract, it nourishes the skin while providing a lifted, more contoured appearance. laprairie.com

BEST HAND CREAM

Chanel La Crème Main Texture Riche

Chanel’s hand cream moisturizes, brightens and softens the skin on your hands. Its elegant packaging and luxurious formula make it a favorite for daily handcare.chanel.com

BEST REVITALIZING SKIN TREATMENT

Orveda The Omnipotent Concentrate

Orveda’s Omnipotent Concentrate is a groundbreaking skin treatment that stands out for its intensive rejuvenating properties. Harnessing the power of bio-fermented kombucha black tea and other natural ingredients, this serum enhances the skin’s natural glow, improves texture and diminishes signs of aging. Its deeply hydrating formula is perfect for those seeking a visibly healthier, more radiant complexion. orveda.com

BEST EVERYDAY SUNSCREEN AND MAKEUP PRIMER

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer, offering invisible, weightless protection against UV rays while creating a perfect canvas for makeup application. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for sun protection that enhances their makeup. supergoop.com

BEST BODY SERUM

Nécessaire The Body Serum

This serum stands out for its high concentration of hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates and rejuvenates the skin all over your body. It’s a perfect addition to any skincare routine for those looking to boost moisture levels. necessaire.com

BEST ULTRALUXE SERUM







Dior Prestige Le Nectar Premier

For those looking to splurge, this “nectar” is a testament to luxury and efficacy in skincare. This sumptuous serum is infused with the essence of Rose de Granville, delivering unparalleled rejuvenation and radiance to the skin. Its rich, nourishing formula penetrates deeply, significantly reducing signs of aging and imparting a youthful, luminous glow. dior.com

BEST BUILDABLE MEDIUM-COVERAGE FOUNDATION



Sisley-Paris Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation

This foundation offers a natural, medium coverage that’s easily buildable. It evens out the skin tone while maintaining a natural, radiant finish. sisley-paris.com

BEST CUSHION FOUNDATION

Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation

Chantecaille’s cushion foundation is known for its innovative formula that combines skincare benefits with flawless coverage. It provides a luminous, even complexion with added skincare benefits. chantecaille.com

BEST HYDRATING LIP OIL

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Clarins’ lip oil stands out for its intensely hydrating properties. Infused with plant oils, it nourishes and soothes the lips, leaving them soft and plump. clarinsusa.com

BEST GLOW GIVER

Chantecaille Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint

Chantecaille’s face tint gives a sheer, natural glow that enhances the complexion. It’s perfect for adding a touch of radiance to the skin without overpowering it. chantecaille.com

BEST TUBING MASCARA

Dr. Lara Devgan Extreme Lengthening Mascara

Dr. Devgan’s tubing mascara is a favorite for its smudge-proof, lengthening formula. It wraps each lash in a mascara tube, providing length and volume that last all day. laradevganmd.com

BEST BLUSH STICK

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

This blush stick offers versatility and ease of use, adding a natural flush of color to the cheeks. Its creamy formula blends seamlessly into the skin and is suitable for all skin types. westman-atelier.com

BEST MULTITASKING CONCEALER

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27

This concealer is renowned for its full coverage and multitasking ability. It conceals imperfections and provides sun protection, making it a versatile addition to any makeup routine. cledepeaubeaute.com

BEST LENGTHENING AND VOLUMIZING MASCARA

Dior Diorshow Mascara

Diorshow mascara is renowned for its ability to lengthen and volumize lashes in just a few strokes. It’s a go-to for dramatic, eye-catching lashes. dior.com

BEST CONTOURING STICK

Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stick

Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Contour Stick redefines contouring with its sleek and effortless application. This creamy, blendable formula glides smoothly to create defined, sculpted looks that enhance your natural bone structure. Its lightweight texture and long-lasting wear make it essential for quickly achieving a polished, subtly contoured look. victoriabeckhambeauty.com

BEST HAIRSTYLER

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap has revolutionized hairstyling with its versatility and advanced technology. It allows you to curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without extreme heat, ensuring healthier-looking hair. dyson.com

BEST HAIR DRYER

Bio Ionic SMART-X High-Efficiency Dryer

This dryer stands out for its energy efficiency and powerful performance. It dries hair quickly while minimizing heat damage, leaving hair smooth and shiny. bioionic.com

BEST VOLUMIZER

Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray

Sisley-Paris’ spray effortlessly adds volume and texture to the hair. Its lightweight formula doesn’t weigh hair down, making it perfect for a fuller, more vibrant look. sisley-paris.com

BEST HAIRSTYLING PRODUCT

Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème

Oribe’s styling product transforms the hair, providing volume, shine and a smooth, polished finish. It’s ideal for creating a luxurious blowout that looks salon-fresh. oribe.com

BEST OVERALL FRAGRANCE

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau de Parfum

This perfume is a masterpiece of rose scents blended with spices, incense and patchouli to create a sophisticated and powerful fragrance. fredericmalle.com

BEST BODY WASH

Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash

Byredo’s Gypsy Water body wash indulges the senses, blending bergamot, amber and vanilla. It leaves skin softly scented and beautifully cleansed. byredo.com

BEST GOURMAND FRAGRANCE

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s Vanille Fatale is an intoxicating blend of vanilla, spices and wood. It’s a bold, sensual fragrance that makes a statement. tomford.com

BEST FLORAL FRAGRANCE

Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum

Delina Exclusif is a luxurious and captivating fragrance known for its floral and musky notes blend. It’s an enchanting scent that’s both feminine and bold. us.parfums-de-marly.com

BEST BOLD FRAGRANCE





Creed Aventus

Creed’s Aventus is a sophisticated and bold fragrance that appeals to all and is known for its unique blend of fruity and musky scents. It’s a statement perfume for those who want to make an impression. creedboutique.com