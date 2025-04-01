Discover These Beauty Treatments Around Miami

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, style and beauty, Guides,

From rejuvenating facials to cutting-edge body sculpting, discover the most indulgent and transformative beauty experiences in Miami.



PHOTO BY TATIANA MAKSIMOVA/GETTY

WHAT

LPG Endermologie

WHY

Joining in on the ultimate Frenchgirl beauty secret, one chic Miami medspa offers this treatment that offers unmatched skin rejuvenation and body contouring through its cuttingedge technology that stimulates collagen production and promotes lymphatic drainage. Known for its immediate results and lasting benefits, it’s the go-to solution for those seeking smoother, firmer skin and a more sculpted silhouette.

WHERE

Clinic Libessart, 3850 Bird Rd. Ste. 502, @cliniclibessart



PHOTO BY ANASTASIIA KRIVENOK/GETTY

WHAT

MHD Full Body

WHY

With over 20 years of experience, Camila Perez’s signature lymphatic drainage therapy offers a complete reset to your circulatory system. With locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Coral Gables, the signature Massage High Definition is more than a massage; it is a health treatment to improve connective tissue and blood flow, resulting in a more contoured silhouette.

WHERE

MOVA By Camila Perez, 325 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, @camilaperez.mt



PHOTO BY VASILINA POPOVA/GETTY

WHAT

Buccal Sculpting Facial

WHY

While similar to a traditional lymphatic massage, a buccal massage occurs primarily in your mouth, focusing on the buccal pad. Known for targeting and relaxing facial muscles while relieving tension and stress in your face and jaw, a buccal massage lifts, sculpts and rejuvenates the skin. Both a source for facial contouring and a tool to eliminate TMJ, this facial treatment improves circulation while achieving lifted, sculpted looking skin.

WHERE

Skincare by Amy Peterson, 1560 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, @skincarebyamyp



PHOTO BY WESTEND61/GETTY

WHAT

The Epic Treatment

WHY

A Toska Spa exclusive, this treatment targets the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation and reduces scarring. Through the Ionix Light and Remodeling Face, this treatment leaves your skin glowing while brightening your complexion and calming inflammation.

WHERE

Toska Spa & Facial Bar, 4000 Ponce de Leon Ste. 140, Miami, @toskaspamiami



PHOTO BY PEOPLEIMAGES/GETTY

WHAT

INDIBA Deep Care Facial

WHY

This noninvasive treatment enhances cellular metabolism and restores skin elasticity using 448 kHz monopolar radiofrequency. Ideal for facial rejuvenation, it promotes skin regeneration and fat reduction. This 35-year-old technology offers lasting results with no tissue heating. You’ll leave feeling youthful and rejuvenated.

WHERE

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel



PHOTO BY TATIANA MAKSIMOVA/GETTY

WHAT

The Signature Head Spa Treatment

WHY

Few things feel as good as a rejuvenating scalp massage. Combine that with a cleanse, hydrating mask, scalp exfoliation, stimulating tools, red light therapy, and a special tea hair blend while receiving a soothing hand massage with the Thai compression massage and mesmerizing waterfall, and you’re in heaven. Topped off with a sleek blow dry, both your tresses and mind will feel free and refreshed upon departure.

WHERE: Head Spa Miami, 1430 Madruga Ave. #16 & #19, Coral Gables, @headspamiami



PHOTO BY TANJA IVANOVA/GETTY

WHAT

Soul Temple

WHY

Indulge in this four-step hammam ritual. Begin with a purifying mint salt wash and exfoliating lemon-coffee-blossom scrub. Surrender to a cardamom amber oil massage, followed by a detoxifying clay polish back in the hammam and finish with a soothing Neroli cypress bath soak, leaving you refreshed, relaxed and restored.

WHERE

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, @thestandardmiami



PHOTO BY WESTEND61/GETTY

WHAT

The Gemstone Acupuncture Facial

WHY

This visually stunning cosmetic acupuncture facial combines gua sha, facial cupping, microcurrent, microneedeling and, of course, gemstones. Trademarked by Dr. Elizabeth Trattner, she hand selects gemstones with different properties while cosmetic acupuncture improves skin texture, improves blood circulation, sculpts and makes you feel at peace and glow from the inside out.

WHERE

Helia House 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @dreliztratts