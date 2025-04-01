Step Inside These Beauty Destinations For The Ultimate Glow

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, Guides,

Enter a sense of serenity and enjoy the ultimate glam while exploring new beauty destinations around the city.



NIYA’s gorgeous studio in Bay Harbor PHOTO: BY SALAR ABDUAZIZ

NIYA

Recently opening its doors in Bay Harbor, NIYA exudes a spalike serenity while offering innovative treatments focusing on holistic wellness. Its name, a Sanskrit translation of bright, radiant, praiseworthy and priceless, oozes warmth within its four elegant treatment rooms. NIYA is an inviting sanctuary for guests to feel at ease. Step into luxury while indulging in various services, from fillers to Botox to an extensive facial menu that will leave you glowing. 1090 Kane Concourse Ste. 206, Bay Harbor Islands,@niyamiami

PAUSE STUDIO



The chic interior design of Pause Studio. COURTESY OF PAUSE STUDIO

The Los Angeles-based Pause Studio is making waves within the city with its newly opened space. Ensuring all its guests take and enjoy a much-needed pause, this destination is a one-stop shop for innovative wellness and recovery treatments. Opening in South Florida, those seeking treatments ranging from LED light therapy, contrast therapy, cryotherapy, compression therapy, IV drips, vitamin shots and NAD+ treatments can restore their bodies and minds. Whether sweating in an infrared sauna or experiencing total weightlessness in 10 inches of body-temperature water infused with over 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt through floatation therapy, services and packages start at $40, making it a unique space for revolutionary care and pampering. 2071 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale,@pauseftl

TOSKA SPA & FACIAL BAR

Celebrity esthetician Toska Husted knows luxury skincare. World-renowned for her namesake spa, the Coral Gables spot recently opened, offering specialized treatments and the highest-quality skincare. With a highly curated list of products from Biologique Recherche, Augustinus Bader, Valmont, 111Skin, and more, Husted and her talented skin-driven consultants deliver quality body, beauty and face treatments. Utilizing the latest technologies and techniques, the studio boasts the brand’s signature Facial Bar with exclusive treatments and opportunities for those on the run. 4000 Ponce de Leon Ste. 140, Miami,@toska_europeanspa

HÜRREM HAMMAM WELLNESS & SPA



Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa PHOTO COURTESY OF: HÜRREM HAMMAM WELLNESS & SPA

This luxury spa and authentic Turkish hammam pulls inspiration from the Ottoman Empire’s golden age, creating an authentic Turkish experience. Offering classic hammam treatments and ancient bathing rituals that have been around for centuries, including luxurious foam massages, kese mitt exfoliations, Platza treatments and more, the 20,000-square-foot spa creates the ultimate destination for pampering. Whether enjoying an ice-cold igloo experience or melting stress away in one of the herbal saunas, followed by a meal at the on-site restaurant, Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa creates a sanctuary for time-tested treatments to hydrate skin, reduce stress, alleviate tension and more. 14652 Biscayne Blvd., Miami,@hurremhammams

LAHH SALON



LAHH Salon’s entrance. COURTESY OF: LAHH SALON

Moving to its new Bay Harbor location, LAHH Salon offers a modern, minimalistic environment. The space is designed with an expansive wooden curved reception desk, a pendant chandelier, and accents of oak wood and gray marble. The full-service salon features five styling stations, a color bar, a coffee bar and two shampoo stations. Guests can also enjoy personalized concierge at-home services, including the signature bouncy blowout. 1090 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands,@lahhsalon