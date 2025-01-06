Step Into 2025 With These Beauty And Wellness Products

By: Charlotte Trattner
January 6, 2025
Put your best foot forward this new year and start 2025 with these products, guaranteeing a new you.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautyverse Love Palette, CharlotteTilbury.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
Ayuna TERRA ETERNA, ayuna.co PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
Little Moon Essentials Fresh Peppermint foot bath, littlemoonessentials.com PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
House of Grō, Feel Relief Salve, houseofgro.comPHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
Osea Hyaluronic Body Serum, oseamalibu.com
Lemon & Co. Collagen Elixir, lemonandco.com PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
Makeup by Mario SuperShine Lip Gloss, makeupbymario.com
Photography by: Photos Courtesy Of Brands