Inside Multitalented Star Bella Thorne's On-The-Go Life

INSIDE THE ON-THE-GO, UP-AND-DOWN LIFE OF SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR AND MULTITALENTED STAR BELLA THORNE.



Full Louis Vuitton look, us.louisvuitton.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY CHARLIE RINCON STYLING ASSISTANT MELISSA RICE HAIR BY AARON GRENIA MAKEUP BY JESSY OBARRIO SHOT ON SITE AT ONE PARK TOWER BY TURNBERRY AT SOLÉ MIA

As a millennial, I feel as if I’ve grown up with the multihyphenate Bella Thorne (@bellathorne). And to see her transition from child actress to Disney Channel star to musician, business owner and serial entrepreneur in the time that I’ve frankly just grown up is astonishing. The Miami-born beauty is nothing short of inspiring. And after spending an hour with her chatting about her journey, it’s easy to see that the success and fame have done nothing to her except keep her more motivated to do even more. Bella Thorne is quite literally the busiest person I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. And she likes it that way.



Full Louis Vuitton look, us.louisvuitton.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“I never turn it off , really. I just distract—which is probably not good and definitely something I need to work on, but that’s a hard one. I’m just always going,” says Thorne as we chat about her endless list of endeavors.

Most recently on the docket, she premiered Divinity at Sundance, directed by Eddie Alcazar—a dystopian sci-fithat immediately attracted Thorne for its ability to tread outside the norm.

“I’m excited for everyone to see this because it’s really such an artistic, different movie—different is an understatement,” she comments. “It definitely has a lot of cool experimental vibes going for it. I loved working with Eddie because he went so out of the box for this movie. As an artist, I think we come to a crossroad a lot where we’re like, ‘Oh yeah, play it safe,’ because nobody wants you to risk doing something crazy and having no one buy it. Nobody believes in it or gives it a chance. And you know, he just did it. He stuck with his guns and made a great f***ing movie.”

Full Louis Vuitton look, us.louisvuitton.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

If there’s one thing that’s clear about Thorne, it’s that “playing it safe” does not fall into her vocabulary. Doing things differently, taking risks and surprising people is what keeps Thorne ticking and likely one of the main reasons for her impressive success in everything she does (aside from her unwavering work ethic).

On the music front, Thorne has excelled as an artist, while her sister, Dani Thorne—who is not only her best friend but also a partner in many business endeavors—is an electronic DJ. Thus, music runs in her blood and has always been a passion of hers, but has recently taken a backseat as she prefers to hone in on her directorial and production skills.

Versace dress, versace.com; Thorne earrings, thornedynasty.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

Versace dress, versace.com; Thorne earrings, thornedynasty.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“It’s kind of sad to say, but I’ve been a bit uninspired by what’s out there in music right now. I’m excited to hear new people that have, for instance like Eddie with Divinity, done things that are unexpected and unorthodox,” she notes. “It feels that everyone is having to stick by this kind of preexisting format, and my ears are a little fed up. I want to search for new people on SoundCloud, because I know they’re out there and they’re not yet getting their chance to have their day in the sun.”

Finding this undiscovered talent and serving as a mentor figure is an extremely prominent element of Thorne’s personality and passion in business. Using her many years in the industry and learning from her mistakes and successes, she sets out to help others find their way, particularly with her business Content X Studios, a full-service production company.

Givenchy top, skirt and earrings, givenchy.com; Versace heels, versace. com; Alexander McQueen necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Louis Vuitton sunglasses, us.louisvuitton.com; her own rings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“Over the years, I had so many people hitting me up for content and advice, sometimes legal or career or social media, so I decided to set up a formal production company to be a hybrid of all of those things. Whether it’s creating content or helping people understand what they need a better grasp on, whether it’s navigating a business deal or helping them shape up their Instagram feed, we’ve got a home base for that. My favorite part about it is actually helping people get out of contracts because people are crazy and mean and when you’re young, you don’t know any better and there’s no one there to help you,” she explains. “That’s what we’re here for. Besides the content-building portion, that’s my favorite part. When we get to really help somebody, I feel like I actually did a good thing that day.”

Continuing in this side of the business, up next she’s launching Red Rabbit Productions, which focuses more on the producing and directing side. Additionally, it includes writing and finding books, discovering talent and bringing together creatives.

While it may seem like that’s enough to fill Thorne’s plate, that’s not even close to the list of endeavors she’s currently conquering. Tapping into a completely different outlet, she launched a live radio show in January with her sister, titled Twisted Sisters, which is a weekly live segment that revolves around candid conversations between the siblings.

Givenchy top, skirt and earrings, givenchy.com; Versace heels, versace. com; Alexander McQueen necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Louis Vuitton sunglasses, us.louisvuitton.com; her own rings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“Dani and I have always had these late-night conversations where we chat about everything,” she shares on the inspiration behind the podcast. “We realized we’d love to know what other people think about the things we were discussing and decided to find out. We had our first live show on Jan. 25 and it was super fun. The best part about it was you can see people commenting back in real time about your stories, and that is really cool because you genuinely feel like you’re talking to the listeners, which makes it so much more fun.

Like, I don’t want to just sit here and hear myself talk—I’m talking because I want to hear what you guys think about these things. And so it makes it just an overall fun experience to see what people like and connect to. I’m most excited for us to get into all the relationship conversations because I love discussing that kind of stuff, and what makes people tick, triggers and traumas and all these things that unfortunately, and fortunately, are what makes you, you. I can’t wait to get a little deep.”

Another area where Thorne loves to express her individuality is her style, and particularly her accessories. Launching her namesake jewelry and accessories line, Thorne, the star has brought one of her longtime dreams to reality after years in the making. Spanning necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, smoking accessories and more, Thorne is a wearable representation of her personality and style.



Full Dior look, dior.com; Thorne necklace and earrings, thornedynasty.comPHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“I’ve always loved jewelry, which started when I was younger and I would romanticize jewelry when my father would gift it to my mom after a birth of ours or something special, and watching her collect her jewels growing up,” she shares. “I wear jewelry all the time every day. I sleep in it, I shower in it, so I really wanted to find the right people to bring this vision to life and put in the time to make it perfect. I didn’t want it to just be a money project—I’m putting my name on the line, this is for my fans, and if we make a shit product, we’re going to get a shit product. So that’s why it took some time, but we’ve finally launched something I’m so proud of. The brand really is my personal style. I like to go between vintage and girly to hard and rock, and putting those two together; it just makes it that I can wear it with any style of clothing.”

The upcoming launch of Thorne’s Coachella collection is something she is very much looking forward to—not only because the pieces, which span bra and belly chains and dainty festival-ready jewels, are perfect for the occasion, but also because Coachella is an exciting time of year for her as she gears up to throw her epic, annual Coachella party with her sister.



Dolce & Gabbana boots, dolcegabbana.com; Givenchy top, givenchy.com; her own earrings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

In its fourth year, this year’s theme will take on Desert Disco. Thorne hints that they’re planning on building an entire hangar where all the musical acts can come together, and the ceiling will be covered in different disco balls that will bring the theme to life.

“My sister, Dani, and I started throwing the party for our record label [Filthy Fangs], building new things every year. We have a roster of music people that we’re friends with that are so down to do a set and catch a quick vibe there at the party, as well as headliners we bring in. I’ve always loved throwing parties, so the idea came naturally. And each year we’ve learned so much about the production process, and each year we come up with even more badass ideas,” she says.

And finally, Thorne has yet another project premiering soon, Rumble Through the Dark, which will debut shortly after this article comes out. Showcasing Thorne in another avant-garde light, she hopes that audiences will appreciate this work of art come to life.





Hermès dress, hermes.com; Gismondi Clip Collection, gismondi1754.com; Peruffo Jewelry necklace and earrings, peruffojewelry.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“We worked so hard on this project, and I am literally covered head-to-toe in tattoos. I sat through six to seven hours a day in makeup, so for that reason alone, I ask everyone to come see this movie. [laughs] But the director actually got to write the script, which is very rare, so you know it’s done right. I’m excited for you all to see it,” she says.

If you’re tired just thinking about the life of Bella Thorne, know you are not alone. And this only touches the surface. However, she’s the gift that keeps on giving and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Her secret?

Dior coat and bra, dior.com; Thorne necklace, earrings and lighter cover, thornedynasty.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM

“Nobody can build a company alone. Nobody builds a good company alone. All things good are shared from lots of different perspectives. That’s always very important,” she asserts. “That doesn’t mean don’t stick to your guns, because you definitely have to stick to your guns and have to go with your gut feeling. You’re going to have a lot of losses, and you’re going to have fewer wins, but those fewer wins are going to feel f***ing great. And those losses are going to be shitty, but every time you lose, you just try again. And the only real thing that can make you lose is you not trying again. That’s the only thing that holds you back.”

Givenchy top, skirt and earrings, givenchy.com; Versace heels, versace. com; Alexander McQueen necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Louis Vuitton sunglasses, us.louisvuitton.com; her own rings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM