Belvedere Unveils Limited-Edition F1 Bottle For Las Vegas Grand Prix

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Formula 1 is about to make its Las Vegas debut with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 19, and Belvedere Vodka is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition bottle that’s off to the races.

As the official vodka partner of F1, Belvedere jumped at the opportunity to honor the new Grand Prix. The 1.75L bottle is made with a matte black finish and features a logo with checkered flags hanging from the Belvedere B. Gold accents sparkle in various spots to create a luxurious feel.

The limited Belvedere F1 Las Vegas Edition bottle will be available at nightclubs, retailers and F1 lounges across the city while the Grand Prix is on. You can also order it for your home bar cart online at reservebar.com.