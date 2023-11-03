Berkleigh Wright Is The Epitome Of An It Girl

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Magazine People Celebrity

BERKLEIGH WRIGHT IS THE EPITOME OF AMBITION, AND WE CHAT WITH THE MULTIFACETED BEAUTY ABOUT HER CAREER AND HOW SHE’S SETTING AN EXAMPLE FOR OTHER YOUNG WOMEN.



PHOTO BY ROB HAWTHORNE

Denver Broncos cheerleading captain Berkleigh Wright (@berkleighwright) wears many hats: technical account manager by day, professional cheerleader by night, Ford model and Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist. From submitting her video to Sports Illustrated in November of 2022 and later being announced as a 2023 Top 7 Finalist, Wright has been able to experience opportunities of a lifetime, including walking in the Sports Illustrated Swim Runway show during Miami Swim Week. Participating in her fifth season as a Denver Broncos cheerleader, Wright is breaking down barriers and showing young women nothing is out of reach.

What is one of your most prized possessions?

My Denver Broncos Cheerleader Barbie! My DBC Berkleigh Barbie signifies so much to me. I used to collect Barbie’s growing up, and now I have one of myself! It represents pursuing my childhood dream of becoming a professional cheerleader. It is a timeless keepsake I plan to pass on to my future daughter one day to encourage her to dream big!



PHOTO BY ROB HAWTHORNE

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Let go of control and hold on to trust. There have been many times in my life where I have fallen victim to self-doubt and unworthiness. I have learned to let go and trust that I would not be where I am or where I’m headed if there wasn’t a bigger purpose and plan for that exact moment.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I have a book vlog called BookinItWithBerk on TikTok. I am extremely passionate about reading, and this vlog allows me to share that passion and connect with others who share it with me. Additionally, it gives me an outlet to be my authentic, quirky self, and I think that’s the most beautiful thing you can be.

How do you find balance?

This is a tough one for me; balance is not about the time you have but how you delegate and use that time to prioritize yourself. For me, it’s picking up a book, going to yoga or grabbing a bite to eat with friends. Most importantly, listening to your body and mind on what you need and knowing that self-care looks different daily. Taking time to slow down is healthy and admirable because you simply can’t fill from an empty cup.





PHOTO BY ROB HAWTHORNE

Do you have any advice you’d give to your teenage self?

Find the courage to ask questions and express what you want out of life. You are strong and worthy enough to ask for what you deserve.

What has been your most memorable career moment so far?

Putting my chaps back on after coming out of retirement. After two seasons with the Broncos, I thought I was hanging up my chaps for good. I moved back to Kansas to pursue what I thought was the next chapter of my life. When things didn’t quite go as planned, my Broncos family welcomed me back with open arms and putting on those chaps again was surreal. I was voted the 2022 DBC of the Year. It shows that you always end up right where you are supposed to be.

What are some words you live by?

Listen to your heart. If something is on it, it is there for a reason. And listen to your mom—she’ll always know best.