Russian Mega Influencer Bezlikiy Launches a New Online Reality Show Based on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Some people who have achieved immense success are not afraid to hide it. That's the case with Russian mega influencer Bezlikiy. With over 2.1 million followers on his Instagram page, he has achieved somewhat of a celebrity status. He is regularly seen with top models, surrounded by luxury cars and homes, and even has a pet tiger. This Russian playboy lives it up regularly, so you wouldn't immediately think of him as an avid online gaming enthusiast. Yet, he's really into one game in particular: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

CS:GO is a highly popular online first-person shooter game that originally came out in 2012. Nine years later, it is still one of the top 10 games played in the world of eSports in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and ranks 170th globally. The high popularity of this game has led to it being played professionally in online and in-person gaming tournaments all over the world.

In the CIS, there are two games that dominate the eSports scene: Dota 2 and CS:GO. Dota 2 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) while CS:GO is an FPS game. The high-octane gameplay in CS:GO has been a big hit in this region, especially due to its real-world themes of terrorists and counter-terrorists.

Banking on the popularity of CS:GO is Bezlikiy, who decided to create an online reality show based on the game. The way he designed the show involves a group of professional CS:GO players who will all live under the same roof. They will show off their elite gaming skills to people watch on a livestream that can be viewed on Twitch. However, that’s not going to be the extent of the show. It will also livestream their entire lives 24/7 from within the home, which has been decked out with plenty of cameras and hi-tech equipment that will make the show both entertaining and informative.

Watch gamers play on video streams has become very popular. Livestreaming gameplay on Twitch is the most common way this is done, given that the platform has been designed with this role in mind. Bezlikiy is leveraging Twitch to show off this show, and he is likely to get a tremendous amount of viewers.

Within the past year, there have been over 759 million hours watched of gamers playing CCS:GO on Twitch. Nearly 17 million hours of gameplay have been logged, with 86,000 viewers watching a CS:GO livestream, on average. The official page for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch has over 27 million followers. This demonstrates that a market for this show is most certainly there.

