The 10 Best Açai Bowls in Miami

Miami’s açaí bowl scene blends beachy vibes with bold flavors, offering everything from tropical fruit medleys to protein-packed indulgence. Here’s where to find the best bowls across the city.

Carrot Express’ Almond Butter Bowl

Carrot Express’ almond butter bowl is a vibrant blend of wellness and indulgence, starting with organic Brazilian açaí as its rich, velvety base. It’s layered with almond butter, cacao nibs, and Mario’s signature granola, then topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and pineapple for a fresh, energizing finish. Each spoonful offers a thoughtfully balanced mix of texture, flavor, and nourishment. For more information and to view the menu, click here. Multiple locations

Ernie’s Açai’s Scarlett Letter Bowl

Ernie’s Açaí is a haven for all açaí lovers, offering vibrant signature bowls and the freedom to craft your own treat. The Scarlett Letter stands out with granola, organic coconut sorbet, bananas, raspberry purée, fresh raspberries, peanut butter, and goji berries—a beautifully bold blend of creamy, tart, and crunchy elements in every spoonful. For more information and to view the menu, click here. Multiple locations

Pura Vida Miami’s PB Lover Bowl

Pura Vida Miami is synonymous with fresh, feel-good favorites, and the pb lover bowl is no exception. Raw açaí blended with banana creates a velvety base, crowned with strawberry, blueberry, shaved coconut, pecans, goji berries, and a generous swirl of peanut butter. Finished with vegan, gluten-free granola, it’s a satisfying balance of indulgence and wholesome ingredients. For more information and to view the menu, click here. Multiple locations

AMAND Café & Bistro’s Signature Açai Bowl

Nestled in the heart of Brickell Key, AMAND Café & Bistro offers an açaí bowl that’s as elegant as its setting. Smooth 100% Brazilian açaí is blended with banana and peanut butter, then topped with fresh berries and coconut flakes for a refreshing, velvety treat that’s both energizing and indulgent. For more information and to view the menu, click here. 635 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

TAP’s Samba Bowl

At TAP, the samba bowl is a vibrant, sun-kissed take on a classic favorite. This creation features organic açaí layered with homemade vegan granola, then topped with passion fruit and mango for a burst of tropical flavor. Both vegan and 100% gluten-free, it’s a refreshing indulgence that feels effortlessly clean. For more information and to view the menu, click here. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Under The Mango Tree's Detox Açai Bowl

Tucked away in Miami Beach, Under the Mango Tree serves up the detox açaí bowl—a nourishing blend designed to refresh from the inside out. Açaí is mixed with banana and local moringa, then topped with unsweetened nut and seed granola, pineapple, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and goji berries. It’s a clean, vibrant bowl rooted in balance and natural goodness. For more information and to view the menu, click here. 737 5th St., Miami Beach

Sunlife Organics’ Buddha Bowl

At SunLife Organics, the Buddha bowl is a decadent yet nutrient-rich celebration of flavor and texture. Açaí sets the stage, topped with paleo granola, peanut butter, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, and strawberries. Finished with a drizzle of raw honey, a swirl of chocolate spread, and a sprinkle of coconut chips, it’s a bowl that radiates both indulgence and intention. For more information and to view the menu, click here. 1614 Alton Rd Suite 101, Miami Beach

OAKBERRY Açai’s Crunchy Bowl

OAKBERRY Açaí delivers bold layers in its crunchy bowl, where organic açaí meets silky chia pudding for a nutrient-dense foundation. Topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, and cocoa nibs, each spoonful offers a satisfying mix of freshness and texture—an elevated take on a classic favorite. For more information and to view the menu, click here. Multiple locations

Vale Food Co.’s Dragon Bowl

At Vale Food Co, the dragon bowl is a vibrant, citrus-forward smoothie bowl crafted with dragonfruit, strawberries, pineapple, and banana. With its tropical flavor profile and refreshing blend of fruits, it’s a bright, energizing option that brings a taste of the islands to every bite. For more information and to view the menu, click here. 900 S Miami Ave., Ste. 125, Miami

GreenG’s Knockout Bowl

GreenG’s knockout bowl lives up to its name with a powerhouse blend of açaí, banana, whey protein, and raw honey for a smooth, energizing base. It’s topped with almond butter, mixed nuts, strawberry, banana, blueberries, and coconut flakes—delivering a satisfying mix of creamy, crunchy, and naturally sweet elements in every spoonful. For more information and to view the menu, click here. Multiple locations