The Glitziest Parties At Miami Art Basel 2022

Miami was the hottest destination for globetrotters and local elite from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, when the city temporarily shut down to accommodate the art rampage that seemingly blasted through every hospitality venue and open plot of land in existence. Shocking to no one, the art that traditionally stays put on a wall ranked low on the Art Basel hit list (excluding the actual art investors and high-profile admirers who make the convention itself a priority—points to you).

If you’re wondering where the likes of Kim K, Hailey Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna partied off-the-record, we have the intel for you right here…and it’s just as glamorous as the multiple luxury fashion parties that erupted all week long.

NYLON House at Strawberry Moon

Saint Laurent Rive Droite Presents SEX by Madonna

Villa Balmain at Superblue Miami

FENDI Casa Cocktail

Farfetch X Esteban Cortazar

Dolce & Gabanna X Emilio and Gloria Estefan

CORE Dinner Event with Sean Penn at Soho Beach House

Ocean Drive Magazine X Evan Mock ‘Art of the Party’

The Sound of Prada Presents Prada Extends

W Magazine X Burberry

Wayne and Cynthia Boich Art Basel Party

nft now x Mana Common present ‘The Gateway’

HUBLOT Loves Football Art Basel Party