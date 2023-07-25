Celebrate National Avocado Day With The Best Avocado Toast In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Because the starred item on everyone’s favorite breakfast item needs its own national holiday! Not only are avocados a delicious delight, but they are also packed with nutrients and healthy fats, giving you all the benefits with each bite. On July 31, National Avocado Day will be celebrated to bring together everyone's love for the highly desirable fruit. There is no better way to celebrate, than indulging in some of the best avocado toast here in Miami!

Delicious Raw

828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach / Website

Talk about a fully loaded avocado toast! Delicious Raw’s LeSmash is all you could ask for in an avocado toast, with smashed avocado infused with truffle oil and lemon spread topped on an open-face artisan piece of vegan, gluten-free toast. This delicious toast is also complemented with herb-roasted cherry tomatoes, organic microgreens, pumpkin seed dukkah and freshly shaved parmesan, giving you all the flavors with no guilt!

Pura Vida

Multiple Locations / Website

Part of Pura Vida’s, all-day breakfast, avocado toast is truly the star of the show! The Vegan Avocado Smash sits on a piece of multigrain sourdough, topped with micro cilantro, radishes and cucumber, and the Salmon Avocado toast is the best mix of toast and protein. With a few pieces of smoked wild salmon, sesame seeds and micro cilantro, this toast is the perfect brunch or post-workout snack!

Threefold Cafe

141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables / Website

With three avocado toast options, Threefold Cafe has all the flavor profiles. From sweet, salty and spicy, there is an option for everyone. Toast include, the Smashed Avocado with feta and mushrooms, the Morrocan Spice with garbanzo beans, harissa and fried quinoa and the Berries Beets Battlestar Galactica topped with beet salad and blueberries. Whether you’re in the mood for sweet or savory, you’ll find a toast to suit your mood!

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Multiple Locations / Website

With a heaping serving of smashed avocado atop multigrain toast, this melt-in-your-mouth toast is an amazing breakfast option. Topped with scallions, olive oil and red pepper flakes, your taste buds will love each and every bite! And although not named an avocado toast, the menu also includes a Tuna Toast which sits on top of the same mashed avocado mixture, with additions such as arugula and spicy mayo.

Bachour

2020 Salzedo St., Miami / Website

Pastry chef, Antonio Bachour, knows how to make a mean avocado toast! The Avocado Tartine, made with a flavorful avocado smash on a fresh piece of toast, is it! For added protein, eggs are available to be complemented with the toast. All dishes at Bachour, including this, are topped to complete perfection and plated beautifully, with every detail at the top of mind.

Dr Smood

Multiple Locations / Website

A Miami staple for healthy eats, Dr Smood has an entire section of their menu dedicated to avocado toast! The Classic Avocado Toast is a simple open-faced toast topped with olive oil, Himalayan salt and pepper. Next, the Protein Avocado Toast brings more to the dish with olive oil, hummus, cucumber and chili flakes, and finally the Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast brings all the topping with wild-caught pacific smoked salmon and microgreens.