Where To Get The Best Bagels In Miami

Bagels are a staple item to indulge in at any time of the day. From breakfast sandwiches to loaded bagels with lox, you really can’t go wrong. Miami has its fair share of delicious bagels so we have rounded up where to get the best bagels in the city.

El Bagel

6910 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

El Bagel has quickly stolen the hearts of Miami foodies. The bagel shop is popular for its BEC and Lox Supreme. If sandwiches aren’t your go-to on a bagel, don’t worry you can order bagels by the dozen or half dozen. Be sure to stay up to date on their Instagram because they are known for selling out fast.

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

Multiple Locations / Website

With locations across all of Miami’s hot spots, Toasted is a go-to bagel spot amongst locals. The team describes their homemade bagels as New York and New Jersey taste, with a Miami twist. From plain, everything, blueberry, asiago, cinnamon raisin, sesame, whole wheat, multi-grain, poppy and onion, there is truly a bagel for everyone.

Roasters ‘N Toasters

Multiple Locations / Website

Roasters ‘N Toasters is the closest you can get to a New York deli in Miami. The Signature Breakfast Sandwich is a must-order and the other house favorite Nova Bagel includes hand sliced smoked salmon with cream cheese and a variety of delicious toppings.

Zak The Baker

295 NW 26th St. / Website

Fresh homemade bagels are available for order by the half dozen by local legend, Zak The Baker. Bagel’s include plain, everything, sesame and poppy.

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave. / Website

The Bagel Club might have some of the most Instagram-famous bagels in Miami. With picture perfect fillings, and absolutely delicious at every bite, these are bagels you don’t want to miss out on. Build your own bagel or indulge in one of their classics including Turkey Avo, Super Nova or Veggie Out.

Bagel Emporium

1238 S Dixie Hwy. / Website

Bagel Emporium is a classic bagel, brunch spot. Whether you’re looking to pick-up or dine-in, there is no going wrong here. From bagels to deli sandwiches, crowd favorites include Bagel with Specialty Cream Cheeses, Avocado Toast on a bagel, and of course, a classic bacon and egg sandwich.

Pura Vida

Multiple Locations / Website

Pura Vida is Miami’s favorite healthy food and all-day breakfast spot. They make a mean breakfast sandwich on a scooped bagel loaded with pasture-raised eggs, mozzarella, arugula, avocado smash, tomato, olive oil and red pepper flakes. Sticking to the classics, they also have a beloved artisanal bagel either sesame, everything or plain with a heaping serving of cream cheese.